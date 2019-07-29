Gareth Bale's Agent Says Real Madrid 'Changed Their Minds' About China Transfer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, said Real Madrid "changed their minds" about allowing the Welshman to leave for Jiangsu Suning and called the move off.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Barnett said the Spanish giants had given Bale the go-ahead to negotiate a move to the Chinese Super League club but later reversed their decision when the deal was almost done.

Sources at the club had a different version of events; they told ESPN FC the move fell through because Bale's family decided against it.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.