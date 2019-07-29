Gareth Bale's Agent Says Real Madrid 'Changed Their Minds' About China Transfer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 26: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, said Real Madrid "changed their minds" about allowing the Welshman to leave for Jiangsu Suning and called the move off.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Barnett said the Spanish giants had given Bale the go-ahead to negotiate a move to the Chinese Super League club but later reversed their decision when the deal was almost done.

Sources at the club had a different version of events; they told ESPN FC the move fell through because Bale's family decided against it.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Everton's Gueye Set for PSG Medical

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton's Gueye Set for PSG Medical

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Maguire Misses Leicester Training 👀

    Man Utd transfer on the cards?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maguire Misses Leicester Training 👀

    Man Utd transfer on the cards?

    via Mail Online

    Barca Want Two More Signings

    Valverde still wants a left-back and Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Want Two More Signings

    Valverde still wants a left-back and Neymar

    Sport.es
    via sport

    Illarramendi Tips Real Odegaard for Real Sociedad Success

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Illarramendi Tips Real Odegaard for Real Sociedad Success

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana