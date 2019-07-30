Future MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Dealt Before the 2019 Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

In a slow-moving trade season, MLB teams seem to be clinging more tightly than ever to the marquee names in their farm systems.

However, with August waiver trades no longer part of the equation and a wide array of teams in the mix for postseason spots, we still have a good chance to see some blockbuster deals in the days to come.

While we've already talked at length about the star players who could be joining contenders, let's shine some light on the other end of things with a closer look at the top-tier prospects who could be heading the other way in major trades.

Ahead is a look at seven prospects with star potential who have a reasonable chance to be dealt between now and July 31.