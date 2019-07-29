UFC's Dana White Defends Jon Jones After Watching Videos from Battery Charge

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has defended Jon Jones after watching videos of an alleged battery that saw Jones charged with a misdemeanour.

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Jones was accused by a waitress of a strip club in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of slapping her and putting her in a chokehold, which the fighter denies.

White said to TSN he has seen footage of the incident:

Per Martin, he said:

"Some of the videos are coming back. I've seen some videos. I don't want to talk about it cause I don't want to hurt his case or whatever but it's unfortunate, let’s put it that way. When you’re famous, these types of things happen to you.

"From what I've seen so far, when it all surfaces and comes to the top, it looks good for Jon. It looks very good for Jon Jones. It's quite sad actually."

Per MMA Junkie, White also discussed the videos in his press conference after UFC 240:

Jones himself has downplayed what happened:

According to the 31-year-old's representatives, the light heavyweight champion missed a bond arraignment in June because he was not aware of the charge against him until he was notified by a media outlet.

He is due to appear in court for a rescheduled hearing August 20.

If convicted, Jones could be sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison and pay a $500 fine.

In 2015, Jones was stripped of his UFC title after he was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm.