Cris Cyborg Accuses UFC's Dana White of Bullying Her, 'He Never Said He's Sorry'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg has accused UFC President Dana White of bullying her.

Cyborg spoke after beating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on Saturday in the final fight of her contract with the company:

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, she said:

"A lot of things going on, having a lot of issues, me and UFC. I'm not complain about anything, but it's not just the fight. Because the people, the media don't see the things inside, but a lot of things have to work on for me to continue to stay.

"Everybody knows that I don't have the best relationship with UFC. I don't have the best relationship with Dana White. He's bully me around, bully me on the internet. I suffer bullying everywhere because of this. He never said he's sorry to me about this."

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, White suggested the 34-year-old might want to leave the UFC in search of "easier fights" rather than face a rematch with two-division champion Amanda Nunes:

However, per Martin, Cyborg said that is not the case:

"[He's] saying I'm scared to fight Amanda Nunes. Saying I don't want to fight her, this is liar because I text him after the fight saying I want the rematch. This is don't help me growing my brand. This is damage my brand. And for keeping me working for promotion, I don't want somebody damage my brand. I want to grow together."

She added that while she does not need to "love" White to remain with the UFC, there needs to be respect between the pair.

Cyborg (21-2, 1 NC in MMA) has been with the UFC since 2016 and won six of her seven fights in that time. Her only UFC defeat came against Nunes in December last year, a first-round knockout in which Cyborg lost her featherweight title.

Nunes (18-4) also holds the bantamweight belt. She has not lost since her defeat to Cat Zingano in 2014, picking up wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm in the years since.