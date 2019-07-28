Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 1: Top Plays and Prize Money

Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 1: Top Plays and Prize MoneyJuly 29, 2019
DPS is back, and it feels so right. Although the Shanghai Dragons helped usher in the era of DPS with their dominance during the Stage 3 Finals, the return of damage-dealers has now been officialized by Stage 4's 2-2-2 role lock.
Teams are now locked into playing two DPS, two supports and two tanks. The San Francisco Shock's triple-tank, triple-support GOATS is gone, as is Shanghai's triple-DPS. In their stead, fan-loved heroes like Genji, Tracer and Reaper have made a highly anticipated return—accompanied by the players who are best with them.
While we may already miss Shanghai's proclivity for Widowmaker, Pharah and Doomfist, the returns of various players and heroes has been a welcome shift in the overall meta. Let's break down the first week of the final stage leading into this season's playoffs and their $3.5 million prize pool.
Thursday, July 25
Houston Outlaws 1-3 Paris Eternal
Los Angeles Gladiators 3-1 New York Excelsior
Guangzhou Charge 3-2 Philadelphia Fusion
Friday, July 26
Shanghai Dragons 1-3 Vancouver Titans
Toronto Defiant 1-3 Washington Justice
Dallas Fuel 1-3 London Spitfire
Seoul Dynasty 1-3 San Francisco Shock
Philadelphia Fusion 2-3 Chengdu Hunters
Saturday, July 27
Paris Eternal 2-3 Los Angeles Valiant
Boston Uprising 0-4 Guangzhou Charge
Los Angeles Gladiators 1-3 Houston Outlaws
Atlanta Reign 3-1 Hangzhou Spark
Sunday, July 28
Shanghai Dragons 3-1 Seoul Dynasty
London Spitfire 3-1 Toronto Defiant
Vancouver Titans 4-0 Florida Mayhem
Boston Uprising 2-3 Chengdu Hunters
Thursday
The Excelsior and Fusion were two of the most logical candidates to improve under the 2-2-2 role lock. The former because they would be forced off their disastrous, inflexible GOATS comp. The latter because their star DPS duo, Carpe and Eqo, would finally be able to play their preferred roles.
Instead, the Excelsior struggled to sort through their DPS rotation in a demolition by the Gladiators. And the Fusion, while looking improved, still lost a winnable match.
On the bright side for logicians everywhere, the Eternal were also expected to improve—and actually did. Their former star DPS players, SoOn and ShaDowBurn, finally made a triumphant return on their best roles after being relegated to the bench by the league's earlier meta.
Friday
Haksal's infamous Genji is back and helped the Titans comfortably get their revenge against the Dragons for the Stage 3 semifinals.
Zulfan Bakri (hotohori_z) @chelseablue2004
Best image of the game last night between the @VancouverTitans and @ShanghaiDragons --- this was after his 7K on Junkertown... I call this the "Happy Haksal"...Careful everyone Titans are still awesome at 2-2-2 https://t.co/Ox7hQEi5Gs
The Justice and Spitfire also benefited from the return of DPS as each got easy wins in a major improvement upon their earlier forms. The coordination between Profit's Hanzo Dragonstrike ultimate and Gesture's Orisa Halt ability was absolutely majestic.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
1000 IQ play from @ProfitOW and @gesture! 😱 #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/BhqMH3J1us
Saturday
After a season spent in bench purgatory, Fragi and Bischu are back. Following their acquisitions by the Charge, the two fan-favorite tanks finally got some stage time in a big win.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
Look who it is 😊 #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/92Mu1UuHKd
Elsewhere, the Reign looked much better with the role lock, and the Outlaws capitalized on a substitution mistake as danteh stayed in and pulled out a much-needed victory.
danteh @danteh
funny story - i was only supposed to play koth but we messed up the subs and i ended up playing hanamura. then we realized sombra is broken and i ended up playing havana too. LOL ggs @LAGladiators
Sunday
Another day, another huge return to the stage. The OWL's only female player, Geguri, made an emphatic appearance with some nasty Roadhog gameplay in Shanghai's win over the Dynasty.
In a perfect bookending to a DPS-filled week, Haksal had some disgusting Dragonblades in Vancouver's rout of the Mayhem.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
Haksal isn't playing Genji. Haksal IS Genji. #OWL2019 @RunawayHaksal2 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/AKeBLltAZ9
