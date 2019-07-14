Overwatch League 2019 Stage 3 Finals: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money

Overwatch League 2019 Stage 3 Finals: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize MoneyJuly 14, 2019
The Shanghai Dragons had zero wins and 40 losses last season. This season, with a retooled roster, they have made consecutive stage playoffs, redefined the meta and won the Stage 3 Finals. Thanks to diem's Widowmaker and DDing's Pharah, GOATS is finally dead.
Today means the world to us. It’s bittersweet, and the road we’ve walked to get here was never easy. But to all the Dragons from the past and present, To all the staff who work tirelessly for our sake, To all the fans who always believed in us, This win is for you. Thank you. https://t.co/DcG8HnePjd
The New York Excelsior, Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock are the top three teams in the league and boast a cumulative plus-148 map differential. The Dragons, whose map differential sits at plus-1, just beat all three of those teams consecutively to win Stage 3's $200,000 prize money. Here's how it all went down.
Thursday, July 11
Quarterfinals
Houston Outlaws 0 - 3 Vancouver Titans
Shanghai Dragons 3 - 1 New York Excelsior
Friday, July 12
Quarterfinals
Seoul Dynasty 1 - 3 San Francisco Shock
Los Angeles Valiant 3 - 2 Hangzhou Spark
Saturday, July 13
Semifinals
Shanghai Dragons 4 - 1 Vancouver Titans
Los Angeles Valiant 0 - 4 San Francisco Shock
Sunday, July 14
Finals
Shanghai Dragons 4 - 3 San Francisco Shock
Quarterfinals
With two major upsets and two expected stomps, the quarterfinals were an eclectic start to these playoffs. First, despite their recent resurgence, the Outlaws were, unsurprisingly, casually rolled by the Titans.
On the plus side, we did get to see the return of Dinkzr, as LiNkzr got to land some classic Widowmaker headshots during his team's eventual loss.
Down 0-2 at the half, but let's at least appreciate some DiNkzr https://t.co/BPn0DwgK2B
The strangest coaching decision in Overwatch League history came next, as NYXL subbed Saebyeolbe out for MekO and got absolutely rolled by the Dragons. After going undefeated all stage by running a flexible, Sombra-GOATS based composition led by SBB, New York benched him and persistently banged a head of standard GOATS into the door of Shanghai's versatile DPS lineups.
It was absolutely bizarre coaching, and the inability to adapt left the Dragons free to dominate behind YOUNGJIN's Doomfist, diem's Widowmaker and DDing's nano-boosted, Mercy-pocketed Pharah.
The forecast calls for rain. ☔️ DDing nabs 3! @ShanghaiDragons | #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/IsgXQgj58k
Picking up on Shanghai's success, the Dynasty also tried some Pharah-based DPS lineups in their loss to the Shock. Unfortunately, despite some wild highlights from a nano-boosted Fleta, Seoul was comfortably dismissed in four maps by the Shock.
A little reminder just in case you forgot that Fleta is the Meta. #OWL2019 @SeoulDynasty 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/eLPZQXTrHX
The last quarterfinal needed all five maps, though, as the upstart Valiant pulled off an underdog win against the surging Spark in Hangzhou's first-ever loss on a tiebreaker map.
Semifinals
The Excelsior and Titans had one loss combined in Stage 3. After dismantling the Excelsior, the Dragons continued demonstrating the dominance of their DPS duo by effortlessly handling the Titans.
DDing went uncontested and laid into Vancouver. The artist behind Pharah's renaissance put down 87,219 damage and an obnoxious 4.5 K/D ratio in the match.
😮 Well that's certainly one way to open a semifinal, @yanh11jin23. #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/cZijvXsjg4
On the other side of the bracket, the Valiant's fairytale run concluded with a brutal 4-0 bashing at the hands of the Shock.
Finals
Like the Excelsior, the Shock tried a new lineup against the Dragons, giving Striker, Architect and smurf some of their first minutes of the season in Map 1. Unlike New York, San Francisco did so to counter Shanghai's DPS composition.
The return of Striker's Tracer was short-lived, as he immediately swapped off of the fan-favorite hero to (unsuccessfully) mirror diem's Widowmaker. That didn't last either, with the Shock losing Map 1 and returning to their traditional lineup for the rest of the game.
Unbelievable accuracy from @diem_ow! 🎯 @ShanghaiDragons #OWL2019 #Breakthrough https://t.co/pBjIbxZTRn https://t.co/NyPAusrO6a
After falling to 0-3, San Francisco found its groove by relying on their Sombra-GOATS comp with Rascal's ability to flex onto Baptiste and Pharah. The Shock tied things up and sent the match to Map 7.
DDing dong the enemy team is dead. 🎶 #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/sHMhUFiBoe
As diem sniped into San Francisco's spawn and DDing built up a light, 20-elim kill streak in a stellar Dorado defense, the Shock's hopes for a reverse sweep were dashed. DDing was rightfully crowned Player of the Match, but Luffy, CoMa, Gamsu, YOUNGJIN and diem all deserve credit for producing the most exciting meta we've seen in professional Overwatch since "Dive."
