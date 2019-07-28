NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Erik Jones in OT for Win

NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Erik Jones in OT for WinJuly 28, 2019
Denny Hamlin held off Erik Jones in overtime as the 2019 Daytona 500 winner took down the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Good to the last drop! @DennyHamlin saves enough fuel to win in a thrilling overtime finish at @PoconoRaceway! https://t.co/ZsJflIKW9v
The victory marked Hamlin's third win of the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series season and the 34th of his career.
Hamlin overtook Jones and Martin Truex Jr. in the final stage and never relinquished the lead during the race's closing stretch, which included two caution flags and overtime. Jones and Truex took second and third, respectively.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Move Denny Hamlin to the lead! Less than 15 to go on NBCSN. @PoconoRaceway // @NASCAR https://t.co/ed2sB8ZQf4
Kyle Busch, who is second in the Monster Energy Cup Series standings and won the Pocono 400 earlier this season, won the first stage but finished ninth in the 160-lap race on the 2.5-mile track. Jimmie Johnson won the second stage and finished 15th overall.
Here's a look at the Gander RV 400 standings, the most notable highlights and some reaction.
Gander RV 400 (Top 10)
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Erik Jones
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. William Byron
5. Kyle Larson
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Daniel Hemric
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Kyle Busch
10. Ryan Blaney
Full results can be found on NASCAR.com.
Highlights and Reaction
As Jeff Gluck of The Athletic wrote, the decision to stretch the No. 11 car's fuel proved to be a winning one. That was a crucial choice for Hamlin, who is now fourth in the Monster Energy Series standings.
Hamlin spoke about the topic post-race to NBC Sports (h/t Performance Racing Network).
"I was real worried (about fuel)," Hamlin said. "We just did a great job with the car, once we lost track position there to the 19 and 20...Thanks to Pocono for putting in the PJ1 there in Turn 3."
The win was sweet for Hamlin, who finished second at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last Sunday despite leading 113 laps.
The Gander RV 400 featured two cautions in the final 10 laps, with Josh Bilicki's car stopping on the track with eight laps left and Kurt Busch hitting the wall and blowing a tire with four remaining.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Trouble for Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell! OVERTIME. NOW. NBCSN. https://t.co/HLGvzFANnj
Hamlin didn't relinquish his pre-caution leads, though, holding on in overtime.
Busch was the race leader after Stage 1 despite an early pit stop from third place, but that didn't stop him from winning his eighth stage of the year. Gluck reported that mark tops the Monster Energy Cup Series this season.
NASCAR @NASCAR
The Kyle's are movin'. @KyleBusch has driven his way back into the top 10 after being one of the first cars to hit pit road. https://t.co/wuiDo0bLwm
Johnson took the second stage, though, which Gluck wrote was his first win of the season and second stage victory during his career. It was a nice bounce-back after a close call on pit road earlier in the race:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
When the scooter hits your ankle. A close call on pit road as Jimmie Johnson's jack clips the rear tire, sending the jack spinning. @NASCAR // @PoconoRaceway https://t.co/yGosHHxrLN
Elsewhere, Chase Elliott's horrible stretch of luck continued following a Stage 2 crash:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Chase Elliott's day is done after a hard crash in Stage 2 at @poconoraceway Watch @NASCAR on NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/ciKLfM2Z8b https://t.co/Iw6XwOzxKu
Elliott, who won at Talladega and finished fourth or fifth in his following four races, has now endured a tough run as Kelly Crandall of RACER reported:
Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall
This will be the seventh straight week that Chase Elliott has failed to finish inside the top 10. His best finish in this stretch was an 11th at Chicago, and he has four finishes of 20th or worse #NASCAR
Elliott raced his backup car after a crash during a practice run. On June 30, he had a drill-hose issue that forced him to lose spots on pit road at Chicagoland Speedway. Elliott also encountered tire trouble at Kentucky Speedway.
The 23-year-old was naturally disappointed in a post-race interview Sunday but was focused on pressing onward:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
"It's been a rough month." Chase Elliott hasn't had luck on his side as of late, but says the "stuff that matters is still ahead." https://t.co/zh89HM397r
Overall, Pocono proved to be entertaining once again, as Matt Weaver of Autoweek noted:
Matt Weaver @MattWeaverAW
Pocono can be such a hit-or-miss track and it's so circumstantial. This has been a really entertaining race. Various strategies, timing of cautions, part of the race contested under the threat of rain. I know fuel mileage races aren't universally popular but I enjoy them.
The Monster Energy Cup series goes to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Can Vogel Turn Around the Lakers' Defense?
LA's new HC has the defensive pedigree, but he'll need a full buy-in from the start, especially from LeBron