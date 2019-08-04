Forecasting Becky Lynch's Future as WWE Raw Women's Champion and Beyond

Credit: WWE.com

There was a point earlier this year when Becky Lynch was the hottest thing going in WWE, but between bad booking and a lack of real competition, she has cooled off considerably.

Despite a stunning decrease in fanfare, Lynch has reigned as the Raw women's champion since her historic victory in the main event of WrestleMania 35. However, her only two rivals in the past four months have been Lacey Evans and Natalya.

The series of matches Lynch and Evans had on pay-per-view were mediocre at best, and her recent rivalry with Natalya hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire. It's tough to label Lynch's title run a success based off how little it's done to benefit the division, raising the question of how much longer her time on top will last.

Although SummerSlam will be emanating from Natalya's native Canada, there is no reason for her to beat Lynch for the belt. Their match should be solid, but it must end with Lynch successfully retaining her title.

Lynch has largely failed to evolve her character in recent months, though Natalya would be an even worse option in the role of Raw women's champion. She had been floundering for months before punching her ticket to SummerSlam on the July 15 episode of Raw.

Natalya has done nothing to convince viewers that she would be a better fit as the face of the Raw women's division, which is why Lynch should maintain a stranglehold on the strap until a more worthy successor comes along.

Unfortunately, there many women waiting in the wings to challenge Lynch post-SummerSlam—or at least any that would be considered compelling contenders.

Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan don't feel like true threats to Lynch's supremacy, while Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and Sasha Banks are all inactive at the moment. Of the latter four, Banks likely has the best chance of returning to the ring the fastest.

Interestingly enough, Lynch and Banks have yet to engage in a full-on feud with each other since arriving on the main roster in 2015. A series of matches between them over the Raw Women's Championship would do a lot to reinvigorate the division as well as Lynch's stagnant title reign.

Credit: WWE.com

When the day comes that Lynch has to lose the title, it will be interesting to see whether she stays a fixture in the Raw Women's Championship. For all intents and purposes, she should be the equivalent to what Charlotte Flair is to SmackDown Live, except not as overexposed.

Lest we forget, Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown women's champion and held the gold for three months in 2016 before dropping down the card shortly thereafter. Of course, she wasn't nearly as popular then as she is these days, and thus it's safe to say she will always be a focal point on the program no matter what.

Regardless of whether she's still in possession of the gold, all roads should lead to Lynch and Rousey rekindling their rivalry.

Aside from The Boss, no one else on either roster is as exciting of a rival for Lynch as Rousey. Both women did their best work together on the Road to WrestleMania, culminating in Lynch being the first person to pin Rousey in WWE.

That was a Triple Threat also involving Charlotte, so Rousey can claim she remains undefeated one-on-one. Speaking of the Flair family scion, she was another exceptional foe for Lynch and was crucial in her rise to superstardom at the close of 2018.

Through no fault of their own, the rest of the Raw women's division is no match for The Man, and therefore Lynch's run as Raw Women's champion hasn't been what many originally expected. Ever the top talent, she will rebound before long and force fans to rally behind her all over again as she sets her sights on headlining WrestleMania for the second straight year.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.