5 Last-Second MLB Blockbuster Trades That Can Still Happen Pre-Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MLB fans eager for star-driven deals before Wednesday's trade deadline got their wish Tuesday night.

Some big names finally changed places in a massive three-team blockbuster. As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cleveland Indians will send Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds, who are shipping Yasiel Puig to Cleveland. Top prospect Taylor Trammell will go the San Diego Padres.

As later revealed by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Cleveland will also receive Logan Allen and Franmil Reyes from San Diego.

Like with Marcus Stroman going to the New York Mets, another team with a losing record added a frontline starter. Eventually, the actual buyers need to start buying.

While the Mets and Reds have made major waves, contenders have settled for stopgaps in the days leading up to the deadline. Andrew Cashner, Homer Bailey, Jordan Lyles, Jason Vargas, Sergio Romo, Chris Martin, Jake Diekman and Eric Sogard each have the ability to make their new squads a modicum better, but they're hardly earth-shattering additions.

Chances are no deal will top the Bauer extravaganza in the deadline's closing hours. It also means the New York Yankees won't land Bauer and the Tampa Bay Rays won't snag Reyes, as this article originally prepared to propose.

Plenty of other marquee names who have dominated trade chatter will stay put. A few blockbusters, however, could still go still down before time expires.