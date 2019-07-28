Moussa Dembele, Lyon Upset Arsenal to Win 2019 Emirates Cup

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday to win the Emirates Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the Gunners the lead at the Emirates Stadium after 34 minutes.

However, Moussa Dembele replied with a second-half brace for the Ligue 1 side to avenge their Emirates Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2010.

What's Next

Arsenal play Angers on Wednesday, while Lyon face Liverpool the same day.

