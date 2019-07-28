Moussa Dembele, Lyon Upset Arsenal to Win 2019 Emirates Cup

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

Lyon's French striker Amine Gouiri (L) vies with Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock during the pre-season friendly football match for the Emirates Cup between Arsenal and Lyon at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 28, 2019. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday to win the Emirates Cup. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the Gunners the lead at the Emirates Stadium after 34 minutes.

However, Moussa Dembele replied with a second-half brace for the Ligue 1 side to avenge their Emirates Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2010.

                          

What's Next

Arsenal play Angers on Wednesday, while Lyon face Liverpool the same day. 

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Bayern 'Assume' They'll Get Sane

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern 'Assume' They'll Get Sane

    Gianlucadimarzio
    via Gianlucadimarzio

    Palace Reject Everton's Zaha Bid

    $64M (£52M) offer knocked back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Palace Reject Everton's Zaha Bid

    $64M (£52M) offer knocked back

    via Mail Online

    Arsenal's Best Possible XI with Nicolas Pepe

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal's Best Possible XI with Nicolas Pepe

    Pain in the Arsenal
    via Pain in the Arsenal

    Bale's China Move Off as Madrid Cancel Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale's China Move Off as Madrid Cancel Deal

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report