Liverpool Sign 16-Year-Old Harvey Elliott from Fulham to Contract

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool have signed 16-year-old winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

The Reds announced the move on Sunday:

The teenager made three first-team appearances for the Cottagers.

Two of those outings came in the Premier League. The first, a two-minute cameo in a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 4, made him the youngest Premier League player ever at 16 years and 30 days old.

The precocious talent was already playing and making decisive contributions for Fulham's under-23 side last year at the age of just 15:

Following his move, Elliott wrote on Instagram:

"I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for Liverpool. To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it's an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!

"I can't wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I'll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player."

The Reds have included him in their 23-man squad to face Napoli in a friendly on Sunday, so he could make his first outing in a Reds shirt just hours after signing for them.

Elliott will be able to sign a professional contract with Liverpool when he turns 17 in April next year.