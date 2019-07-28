Antonio Conte Has 'Confidence' in Inter Milan Amid Romelu Lukaku Rumours

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is confident the club will strengthen in the transfer market this summer amid rumours linking the Nerazzurri with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants are working on a deal for the Belgian:

Per Goal's Stephen Creek, when asked about Inter's rumoured pursuit of Lukaku, Conte said:

"As I've always said, we're talking about a player who isn't ours. Therefore, it's not right to talk about him because that would show a lack of respect towards the player and the club.

"Lukaku is a United player, we know that the transfer market is ongoing and the club is working to try and complete the squad, including both incomings and outgoings.

"As I've always said, I have a lot of confidence in the club."

The Italian added that "it's inevitable that we'll then go on to complete the squad."

Lukaku has hinted that an exit from Old Trafford could be on the cards after he posted a photo of himself alongside his agent, Federico Pastorello, via social media on Saturday:

The 26-year-old has not been involved in any of United's four pre-season friendlies.

Lukaku netted 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils last season. It is his lowest goal tally since he arrived in English football apart from his debut campaign with Chelsea in 2011-12, during which he made just 12 appearances.

He has scored 235 senior goals for club and country over the course of his prolific career. As such, he will have much to offer the Nerazzurri if the two clubs are able to come to an agreement over his fee.

If he does leave, United might struggle to bring in a replacement who can boast that kind of scoring record.

However, for all his qualities, the Belgium international's technique and movement leave much to be desired, making him an ill fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side.

His departure to Inter could benefit all parties if his sale helps the Red Devils to fund a move for a forward who better suits the manager's plans.