MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Marcus Stroman, Zack Wheeler and More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Major League Baseball teams either have reliable, quality pitchers or they don't—and those that don't are constantly looking to acquire them. This is why pitchers are usually the focal point of the MLB trade deadline.

With the 2019 deadline quickly approaching—it's 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday—we are likely to see a number of starting and relief pitchers on the move. The run on pitchers has already begun, as the Oakland Athletics acquired reliever Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Who will be dealt next? Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz.

Mets, Dodgers Interested in Stroman

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman is one of the more intriguing options available on the market. Though he holds a modest 6-11 record as a starter this season, he holds an ERA of just 2.96—his lowest since he made four starts in 2015.

At just 28 and with a year of control in 2020, Stroman could be more than just a short-term rental for a playoff contender too. As a result, the asking price for him isn't likely to be low. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are looking for something close to what the Tampa Bay Rays got for Chris Archer last season.

According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox and The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in acquiring Stroman, though not necessarily as a starter:

As Rosenthal pointed out, Los Angeles is seeking relief help and would transition Stroman to the bullpen.

Another rumored scenario Rosenthal has reported on involves the New York Mets, who are looking at dealing some pitchers of their own:

This proposed scenario would involve dealing Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres and then using some of the return capital to try acquiring Stroman from Toronto. While the move may seem a bit odd on the surface—Syndergaard is younger and has two years of control remaining—it boils down to the fact that New York believes it can get more for Syndergaard than it would have to give up for Stroman.

At 49-55, the Mets still have a shot at a wild-card berth, but they are clearly looking to reload for the future. This is why a Syndergaard-Stroman trade chain that could net additional pieces would be enticing.

Mets Also Looking to Deal Wheeler, Diaz

The Mets aren't only looking to deal Syndergaard, though. They are also looking at moving pitchers Zack Wheeler and Edwin Diaz. As Joel Sherman of the New York Post recently reported, they may try dealing the two as a package:

"One scenario the Mets are pondering to maximize return is to include Edwin Diaz and Zack Wheeler in the same trade.

"The Mets continue to mull different permutations as they consider 16 teams serious at some level about Diaz, Wheeler and/or Noah Syndergaard. The strong belief of those reached who have talked to the Mets is that all three will be moved by the 4 p.m. Wednesday deadline because the frequency of talks has heightened and so has the detail within the negotiations."

Packaging Wheeler and Diaz does make sense from a value perspective. Wheeler isn't likely to net as much in a trade as Syndergaard, but by adding a premier reliever in Diaz, New York could still get a lot in return.

One team that could be interested is the Oakland Athletics, who have been linked to both Wheeler and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tanner Roark:

Diamondbacks are Making Greinke Available

Stroman, Syndergaard and Wheeler are far from the only starting pitchers being made available before Wednesday's deadline. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Arizona Diamondbacks are open to trading six-time All-Star Zack Greinke, along with several other top players:

While Greinke projects as more of a short-term option for most teams—he will turn 36 in October—the 2009 Cy Young-winner is still pitching at an extremely high level. He's gone 10-4 in 22 starts this season with 128 strikeouts and a 2.87 ERA.

Arizona should have little trouble getting something of value in return for Greinke. The only potential obstacle is a partial no-trade clause that includes 15 teams. Among them are division leaders like the Dodgers, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

The Diamondbacks could still deal Greinke to one of those teams, but they would first have to get him to agree to a trade.

The Philadelphia Phillies are included in Greinke's no-trade clause, but they have investigated a potential trade, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.