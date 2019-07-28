MLB Trade Deadline 2019: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Is your favorite Major League Baseball team looking to make a late push toward the postseason? If so, it could be looking to bolster its roster via the trade market.

Teams looking to buy or sell had better move quickly, though, because the MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching.

At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the trade window will close. Unlike in past years, it will close for good too. Previously, teams could still finagle trades through August by utilizing the waiver wire, but that's no longer an option.

If a player isn't dealt before Wednesday afternoon, he won't be let go this season.

So which players might be on the move over the next couple days? Let's dig into some of the latest rumors and predictions.

A Pitcher Swap in New York?

One of the biggest names on the trade market is New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets are interested in dealing the 2016 All-Star.

"It's beyond listening," Olney said. "They want to move him."

What's interesting is that recent rumors suggest the Mets could deal the 26-year-old right-hander and use some of the return to acquire another starting pitcher—Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays. New York is considering acquiring Stroman after a potential Syndergaard trade involving the San Diego Padres, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox and The Athletic:

Rosenthal also reported that the Mets are looking to retain pieces from a Padres deal, not to simply net Stroman. He also stated that the Houston Astros are looking to add Stroman, in part because they don't like New York's asking price for Syndergaard.

Prediction: Padres acquire Syndergaard; Astros acquire Stroman.

Diamondbacks Looking to Sell

Though the Arizona Diamondbacks are sitting at a respectable 53-52, they are more than 15 games back in the NL West. A wild-card spot remains a possibility, but Arizona is not trending as a serious title contender this season.

This is why the Diamondbacks appear to be sellers. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Arizona is making several of its top players available before Wednesday:

The biggest name in the group listed by Morosi is starting pitcher Zack Greinke. A six-time All-Star, Greinke is in the middle of another strong season, with a 10-4 record and an ERA of just 2.87.

Though Greinke has two years remaining on his contract, dealing him would make some sense for the Diamondbacks. As Morosi pointed out, Arizona has talent in its farm system, and Greinke would net a lot in return. At 35, Greinke would be a better fit for a team ready to contend than one looking to rebuild over the next couple of seasons.

Now is the time for Arizona to maximize its value in a potential Greinke deal, though their options are somewhat limited. He has a partial no-trade clause that involves 15 teams, including the Los Angeles Angels. This is notable because the Angels have "checked in on every available starting pitcher," according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Greinke could still be dealt to L.A. or another team on his no-trade list, but he would first have to sign off on it. The other 14 MLB teams are options for Arizona. The asking price isn't likely to be cheap, however, as the postseason is still a possibility.

Prediction: Greinke remains in Arizona until the offseason.

Roark Drawing Interest

Though he isn't as notable a name as Syndergaard or Greinke, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tanner Roark is beginning to draw interest. According to Olney, this is largely due to Roark's "lower price tag,"

Roark will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Despite his pending free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in acquiring Roark, according to Heyman:

Per Rosenthal, the Oakland Athletics are also interested in Roark:

Both the Phillies and the Athletics are firmly in their respective wild-card races. Oakland has already been aggressive in addressing its pitching staff, adding Homer Bailey recently and Jake Diekman on Saturday. Given Philadelphia's desire for player control, the A's could be the team to make the most enticing offer.

Prediction: Athletics acquire Roark.