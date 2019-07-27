Look: Baker Mayfield's 'I Woke Up Feeling Dangerous' Quote on Cleveland Mural

Look: Baker Mayfield's 'I Woke Up Feeling Dangerous' Quote on Cleveland MuralJuly 27, 2019
Baker Mayfield's legend continues to grow in Cleveland.
On Saturday, artist Jason Tetlak put the final touches on a mural immortalizing the Cleveland Browns quarterback's viral quote from last season:
Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter
.@JasonTetlak now finishing his Baker Mayfield “I woke up feeling dangerous” mural in downtown Cleveland, off the lake (Baker’s name revealed through a red filter behind the phrase). Tetlak, on fellow Browns fans “we’re all kind of waking up feeling dangerous this season." https://t.co/tY7JmQo44T
Mayfield uttered the words after a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about his 216-yard, three-touchdown day, the 2018 top overall pick responded: "When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous. ... Just woke up feelin' real dangerous."
Entering the 2019 season, the Browns as a whole are dangerous. As of last month, Cleveland was favored to win the AFC North (h/t WKYC) with Mayfield under center for a second season and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. at receiver.
One Number That Defines Each NFL Team for the 2019 Season