Look: Baker Mayfield's 'I Woke Up Feeling Dangerous' Quote on Cleveland Mural

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's legend continues to grow in Cleveland.

On Saturday, artist Jason Tetlak put the final touches on a mural immortalizing the Cleveland Browns quarterback's viral quote from last season:

Mayfield uttered the words after a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about his 216-yard, three-touchdown day, the 2018 top overall pick responded: "When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous. ... Just woke up feelin' real dangerous."

Entering the 2019 season, the Browns as a whole are dangerous. As of last month, Cleveland was favored to win the AFC North (h/t WKYC) with Mayfield under center for a second season and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. at receiver.