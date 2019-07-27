Look: Baker Mayfield's 'I Woke Up Feeling Dangerous' Quote on Cleveland Mural

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 27, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's legend continues to grow in Cleveland. 

On Saturday, artist Jason Tetlak put the final touches on a mural immortalizing the Cleveland Browns quarterback's viral quote from last season:

Mayfield uttered the words after a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about his 216-yard, three-touchdown day, the 2018 top overall pick responded: "When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous. ... Just woke up feelin' real dangerous."

Entering the 2019 season, the Browns as a whole are dangerous. As of last month, Cleveland was favored to win the AFC North (h/t WKYC) with Mayfield under center for a second season and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. at receiver.

