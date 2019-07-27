Report: Mets Exploring Noah Syndergaard Trade to Padres to Pursue Marcus Stroman

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 30, 2019 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Braves 8-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly considering a plan that would see them trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres and then repackage some of the prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for starter Marcus Stroman.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Saturday ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Ortiz Released from Hospital After Shooting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Ortiz Released from Hospital After Shooting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated on Latest Trade Buzz 👂

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated on Latest Trade Buzz 👂

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Markakis, Swanson Land on IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Markakis, Swanson Land on IL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Rumors: Zack Wheeler 'More Certain' to Be Dealt Than Thor

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Trade Rumors: Zack Wheeler 'More Certain' to Be Dealt Than Thor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report