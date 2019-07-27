Report: Mets Exploring Noah Syndergaard Trade to Padres to Pursue Marcus Stroman

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly considering a plan that would see them trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres and then repackage some of the prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for starter Marcus Stroman.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Saturday ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

