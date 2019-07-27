UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Max Holloway and Cris Cyborg enter UFC 240 looking for redemption as the co-headliners of the card in Edmonton, Canada.

Holloway will take on Frankie Edgar in a defense of his featherweight title. It's a rare occasion in which the champion will be defending his strap fresh off a loss.

Blessed's foray into the lightweight title went off the rails when he couldn't match the power of Dustin Poirier. Now he'll have the opportunity to keep his title as the best in the sport at 145 pounds.

Cyborg will be coming off a loss for the first time since her first professional defeat over a decade ago. The Brazilian slugger will take on relative newcomer to the promotion Felicia Spencer.

The rest of the card doesn't have much in the way of name recognition, but it should offer some exciting fights.

Here's a look at the complete rundown of the action and predictions for the night's biggest bouts.

Holloway Hands Edgar His Second Career Knockout Loss

Above all of his traits, Edgar's calling card is his toughness. The former lightweight champion has been in some all-out wars and has only been finished by KO/TKO just once.

Unfortunately for him, that was just last year when he suffered a brutal first-round knockout to Brian Ortega. At 37 years old, the iron chin that kept him in so many high-profile fights could be over.

The good news for Edgar is that it's unlikely Holloway will go for a first-round finish.

As Mookie Alexander of Bloody Elbow noted, Holloway isn't traditionally a fast starter, and that will give Edgar an opportunity to take the lead in the fight:

"Holloway tends to be a slow starter but picks up steam and turns into a runaway freight train. That gives Edgar a limited window to win this fight, or else it's just going to be increasingly desperate shots and getting smoked by Holloway's counters and volume striking."



The bad news for The Answer is that he isn't exactly a threat to finish a fight early—he has two first-round finishes in his illustrious UFC career.

Edgar has made his hay in his career with incredible endurance, high pace and toughness. Unfortunately, those are pretty much the things that have defined Holloway's career. And he's better at them.

Prediction: Holloway via third-round TKO

Cyborg Does Cyborg Things to Spencer

Up until the moment that Amanda Nunes buried Cyborg in the opening minute of their featherweight title fight, it seemed as though she was invincible.

Sure, Holly Holm took her to a decision and Tonya Evinger got to Round 3, but every fight had the vibe of a lion playing with a mouse before supper. It was all just a matter of time before things got real.

Felicia Spencer is not Amanda Nunes.

Spencer has showcased some skills in her run with Invicta. Her first-round submission over Megan Anderson in her UFC debut was nice, too.

But bullying Anderson in the grappling department in no way means that she's ready for what Cyborg brings to the cage.

Maybe at 34 years old coming off a huge knockout, Cyborg could have experienced a rapid decline, but the most likely outcome is that she shows up and reminds everyone what a fearsome striker she can be and sets up a rematch with the Lioness.

Prediction: Cyborg via second-round TKO

Price Scores the Upset of the Night over Neal

To go from talking about Cyborg and Holloway to the welterweight fight between Geoff Neal and Niko Price is a good indication of how shallow this card is, but the lead-in to the main event and co-main event is the next most intriguing bout on the card.

It's a bout that sets up Neal to take his next step as a prospect. The 28-year-old has garnered buzz thanks to his three-fight win streak in the UFC after a first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series.

Now, he gets the opportunity to fight in a big spot on a pay-per-view card against a varied striker in Price.

It sets up as a situation where Neal could ostensibly score a knockout, and the odds would indicate that's what most would expect. But Price is a dangerous fight for a prospect like Neal. His unpredictability and finishing ability make him a tricky matchup.

While Neal is definitely the more technical and polished striker, Price is the kind of fighter who can be losing the entire fight right up to the moment he wins it.

The up-and-coming polished striker going against a complete wild card like Price seems like a good spot for an upset.

Prediction: Price via first-round TKO