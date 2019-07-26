Jeremy Lin Reportedly Drawing Interest from CSKA Moscow After Raptors Stint

Jeremy Lin Reportedly Drawing Interest from CSKA Moscow After Raptors StintJuly 26, 2019
Chris Elise/Getty Images
Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin is a target for Russian team CSKA Moscow, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.
Lin split the 2018-19 season between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.
