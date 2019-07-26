Jeremy Lin Reportedly Drawing Interest from CSKA Moscow After Raptors Stint

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 5: Jeremy Lin #17 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin is a target for Russian team CSKA Moscow, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Lin split the 2018-19 season between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steph vs. Magic GOAT Debate Is Closer Than You Think 👀

    We evaluated the two stars in scoring, passing, defense, leadership and accolades

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph vs. Magic GOAT Debate Is Closer Than You Think 👀

    We evaluated the two stars in scoring, passing, defense, leadership and accolades

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Top Priority in Free Agency Next Year ☝️

    Never too early to think about next July...

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Top Priority in Free Agency Next Year ☝️

    Never too early to think about next July...

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Limited Edition Tee for Go Hoop Day 🔥🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Limited Edition Tee for Go Hoop Day 🔥🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Team USA Roster Right Now 📝

    Where the roster stands after star players recently dropped out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Roster Right Now 📝

    Where the roster stands after star players recently dropped out

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report