Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead Agree to Contract Extensions Thru 2023

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 11: Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, talks to the media following minicamp at the team's practice facility at California Lutheran University on June 11, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Coming off consecutive playoff runs and an appearance in Super Bowl 53, the Los Angeles Rams have rewarded head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead with contract extensions. 

The Rams announced Friday that McVay and Snead signed new deals that will keep them with the team through the 2023 season.

Snead was hired as general manager of the Rams in Feb. 2012, one month after Jeff Fisher took over as head coach. 

Even though the Fisher era was a failure that produced a 31-45-1 record in five seasons, Snead was able to add several foundation pieces along the way. Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff were first-round picks in three consecutive years. 

McVay became the youngest head coach in the NFL since 1938 when he was hired by the Rams at the age of 30 in Jan. 2017. He previously spent seven seasons on the Washington Redskins coaching staff, including three as offensive coordinator from 2014-16. 

In two years under McVay, the Rams have gone 24-8 and won consecutive division titles for the first time since 1973-78. 

