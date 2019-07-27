Impact MLB Trades Still Guaranteed to Go Down Before the 2019 Deadline

0 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB trade deadline arrives Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and there is still time for major deals to be completed despite the deafening silence thus far this trade season.

While there is a dearth of options as far as impact bats, several quality starters and a bevy of late-inning relief arms are available for teams that want to bolster their pitching staffs.

Nothing is guaranteed in the days that lead up to the trade deadline, and a steady stream of rumors serves as a smokescreen for those on the outside looking in.

However, the five impact trade proposals that follow are as likely to happen as any that have been talked about this summer.

Consider them as good a guarantee as can be made this time of year.