Liverpool vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's pre-season takes them to the home of Scottish rugby on Sunday, as they face Napoli in a high-profile encounter in Edinburgh.

The Reds have returned from an intense tour of the United States and manager Jurgen Klopp didn't have a win to reflect on from games against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP. However, the coach has said he's hoping a number of key players are back for the showdown with the Serie A side.

Napoli will potentially be Liverpool's toughest test of pre-season. They enjoyed a solid 2018-19 campaign under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and have already completed the signing of impressive Greek international defender Kostas Manolas.

The occasion should be an absorbing one in the Scottish capital. Here the key details for the game, including the latest odds and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, July 28

Time: 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: LFC TV (UK)

Live Stream: Liverpool website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Preview

These two sides met in the UEFA Champions League last term, with Mohamed Salah scoring the only goal in the final group stage game at Anfield:

The Liverpool team endured a tough spell in the United States, as they've faced three difficult opponents.

While the focus is understandably building fitness in these encounters, on occasion the team was faced with physical challenges of a different sort. Against Sevilla in particular, there were a number of robust tackles thrown in.

After that draining encounter, Liverpool looked a little jaded in their most recent encounter, a 2-2 draw against Sporting.

The Liverpool.com Twitter account were unhappy with some of the treatment the Reds received in their games:

Against the Lisbon club, Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi were on the scoresheet for Liverpool. However, while there was some bright play in an attacking sense, Klopp's side were unable to handle Bruno Fernandes, who opened the scoring on the day, and were caught napping when Wendel made the score 2-2 in the second half.

After what would have been a gruelling trip, Klopp will start to think about the new season in earnest in the coming days, starting with the match against Napoli.

As Liverpool journalist Jack Sear relayed, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita are back in training ahead of the Napoli encounter, with some other key men returning shortly:

The match in Scotland will be a special occasion for Liverpool star Andrew Robertson. The Tartan Army skipper said he's looking forward to the game on Twitter:

Napoli supporters will be excited about what's to come this term, as they appear poised to build on what was a decent first season under Ancelotti.

It's been confirmed the club have had an offer accepted for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, while they've already made a high-class signing in Manolas. The former Roma man has long been rated as one of Europe's best defenders and the potential is there for him to form a formidable partnership with Kalidou Koulibaly:

The sold-out 67,000 crowd will likely be in Liverpool's favour on the day and like a lot of the Reds' games so far this summer, the match will have a vibe more befitting of a competitive game than a friendly.

Napoli begin their Serie A season a week after Liverpool start their Premier League campaign, so in terms of sharpness and fitness, the English team will have the advantage. That'll see them to a win in what should be an absorbing occasion.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Napoli