Daniele Rugani's Agent Hints at Juventus Exit, Says 'Other Clubs Interested'

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Daniele Rugani will "consider his options" this summer and would be open to departing Juventus, according to his agent, Davide Torchia.

The 24-year-old could find himself down the pecking order in Turin next term after Matthijs de Ligt was added to the centre-back ranks.

He only played 15 of Juve's 38 Serie A matches last season, and Torchia believes the Italian champions could look to sell a centre-back this summer, per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Daniel Lewis of Goal):

"I don't know what Juve have in mind, but they will certainly make their evaluations with many players, all of them at a high level. With the balance needed in the squad and also economically, it is possible Juventus will try to sell someone.

"When you go to Juventus, you are aware that there's competition for places. He knows what Maurizio Sarri wants, having worked with him at Empoli, but on the other hand, a player like Daniele must have the desire to push for more.

"Obviously, the signals from the club have to be precise—there are five defenders now and if a player only has one game per year in the Coppa Italia, he has to consider his options. If they continue to believe in the player and the coach knows that too, then he'll continue the growth process. I think that is the objective of the club, too."

Torchia added that there "are other clubs interested in Rugani."

Per Lewis, Roma and AC Milan have both been linked with the Italian, who joined Juve from Empoli in 2013.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Rugani but could be put off by his €40 million (£36 million) price tag, per Calciomercato.com (h/t James Capps of ESPN FC).

Rugani was superb under new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri when he was at Empoli, but he has not enjoyed the most fruitful career since moving to Juventus.

Sarri may well be eager to keep Rugani at Juve given their history together:

But it is unlikely the Italy international will get any more game time in 2019-20 than he did last season.

De Ligt, 19, cost Juve £67.5 million and will surely be a first-team regular immediately.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are Juve stalwarts and will likely to continue to play key roles under Sarri.

If Rugani wants regular first-team football next season, he may well have to leave. De Ligt's arrival has served to push him further down the pecking order.