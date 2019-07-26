Daniel Bryan to WWE 205 Live: Is It Possible the Outlandish Rumors Are True?

Credit: WWE.com

WWE and Daniel Bryan have been teasing a special announcement for the past couple of weeks, but we have been met with silence since Bryan last spoke at Extreme Rules on July 14.

The bearded Superstar appeared on SmackDown two days later but left the arena without saying a single word after being offered a Tag Team Championship rematch by The New Day.

Now, a new report from Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats says there is a rumor going around about the former leader of the Yes Movement heading to 205 Live.

This would be the first time a former world champion from the main roster has transitioned to the cruiserweight brand if it ends up happening.

Other stars such as Mike Kanellis and The Singh Brothers began on Raw or SmackDown before moving to 205 Live and a few people like Oney Lorcan pull double duty on 205 Live and NXT, but nobody like Bryan has made the switch.

If this happens, it would be a huge get for the purple brand. Being shown exclusively on WWE Network limits the number of people who will watch the show every week, but if he was showing up, more people might be willing to tune in.

Let's examine why this might happen and how it would affect the roster.

Why Would Bryan Move to 205 Live?

Some people might be thinking to themselves, "If Bryan moves to 205 Live, it would be a downgrade."

First of all, 205 Live is still part of the main roster. Bryan would be touring just as much as he is now and would still be able to appear on SmackDown occasionally since the blue and purple brands travel together.

Second, anyone who has been watching 205 Live knows it is consistently one of the best programs in WWE's weekly schedule.

Superstars such as Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, and Jack Gallagher always rise to the occasion, and before they were moved to Raw and SmackDown, Ali, Buddy Murphy, and Cedric Alexander regularly produced the Match of the Week.

Bryan is someone who loves the craft of professional wrestling. He might see an opportunity to have some of the best rivalries of his career with the talent in the cruiserweight division.

Imagine what a Gulak vs. Bryan feud would be like for a moment. It would be two of the best technical wrestlers in the world doing what they do best. If that doesn't get people to watch 205 Live, nothing will.

How Would Bryan's Move Affect SmackDown?

Unfortunately, The Planet's Champion leaving SmackDown would be a big loss. He is arguably one of the best heels in the company right now in addition to being a world-class performer in the ring.

Rowan would be affected more than anyone because he would be without a tag team partner once again. We don't know if Luke Harper is ever coming back and Bray Wyatt is doing his own thing with his new Fiend character, so he can't team with them.

The Redwood is a good hand in the ring and has the kind of power few can match. However, WWE hasn't had much luck using him as a singles wrestler in the past.

Rowan could easily find a new partner or follow Bryan to 205 Live to serve as a bodyguard instead of a tag team partner.

As far as the blue brand is concerned, it has enough top-level talent to carry the show without Bryan for a while.

How Would Bryan's Move Affect 205 Live?

Bryan moving to the cruiserweight division would be a surprise to many due to the way WWE has treated it, but it would only lead to good things.

Not only would the purple brand get a big boost from his presence, but anyone who defeats him will also have beaten a former world champion. That is not something the current 205 Live roster gets a chance to do too often.

Bryan has a history with some people in the division so he would be able to adapt quickly while having a program with someone he is comfortable working with like The Brian Kendrick.

However, this is all based on a rumor. WWE and Bryan have never indicated any intention to move him out of the tag team division or to a different brand.

If it does happen, anyone who is already a fan of 205 Live will be ecstatic and anyone who ends up watching because of the former WWE champion will likely continue viewing for the high-quality performances being produced every week.

Frankly, this should have happened sooner. Management should have tested the waters with someone like Finn Balor or Rey Mysterio working their main brand in addition to appearing on 205 Live.

The Planet's Champion continues to be one of WWE's most watchable Superstars so a lot of fans will follow him wherever he goes. If anyone can save 205 Live, it's Bryan.