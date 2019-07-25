Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Nairo Quintana Wins Stage 18

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Nairo Quintana secured a dominant victory on Stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France on Thursday, crossing the finish line in Valloire ahead of Romain Bardet and Alexey Lutsenko:

A dramatic day of action saw the Colombian star produce a brilliant ride to win the stage by one minute and 35 seconds to move into seventh place in the general classification.

Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of one minute and 30 seconds over Egan Bernal, who has moved into second place ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas:

