Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Nairo Quintana Wins Stage 18

Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Nairo Quintana Wins Stage 18July 25, 2019
Nairo Quintana secured a dominant victory on Stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France on Thursday, crossing the finish line in Valloire ahead of Romain Bardet and Alexey Lutsenko:
Le Tour de France UK @letour_uk
🇨🇴 AND HE DOES IT! @NairoQuinCo has taken the win on an absolutely ruthless stage 18! #TDF2019 https://t.co/5pjGyq7xoc
A dramatic day of action saw the Colombian star produce a brilliant ride to win the stage by one minute and 35 seconds to move into seventh place in the general classification.
Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of one minute and 30 seconds over Egan Bernal, who has moved into second place ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas:
Tour de France: Stage 18 Preview