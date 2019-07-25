Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Nairo Quintana Wins Stage 18

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 25, 2019

Colombia's Nairo Quintana celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the eighteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Embrun and Valloire, in Valloire, on July 25, 2019. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Nairo Quintana secured a dominant victory on Stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France on Thursday, crossing the finish line in Valloire ahead of Romain Bardet and Alexey Lutsenko:

A dramatic day of action saw the Colombian star produce a brilliant ride to win the stage by one minute and 35 seconds to move into seventh place in the general classification.

Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of one minute and 30 seconds over Egan Bernal, who has moved into second place ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tour de France: Stage 18 Preview

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Tour de France: Stage 18 Preview

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Caleb Ewan Wins Stage 16, Julian Alaphilippe Retains Lead

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Caleb Ewan Wins Stage 16, Julian Alaphilippe Retains Lead

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Simon Yates Wins Tour de France Stage 15

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Simon Yates Wins Tour de France Stage 15

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Tour de France Stage 15: All You Need to Know

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Tour de France Stage 15: All You Need to Know

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report