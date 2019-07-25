NFL Rumors: Cowboys, Dolphins Interested in WR Allen Hurns

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Wide receiver Allen Hurns is garnering interest on the free-agent market after the Dallas Cowboys released him this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurns is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and the Cowboys are also reportedly still interested.

In his first season with the Cowboys in 2018, Hurns finished with career lows across the board (20 receptions, 295 yards, two touchdowns in 16 games).

