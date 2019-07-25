Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager Reveals Arsenal Transfer 'Dream'July 25, 2019
New Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal one day, explaining he has been a Gunners fan since childhood.
Speaking to Kicker (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles), the 21-year-old said he still has plenty of goals beyond his Bundesliga switch:
"As a boy in Austria, you already start dreaming of making it abroad at the age of seven. The league just isn't that attractive. I haven't reached my final goal yet, now the next goal is coming. I've been a fan of Arsenal since I was a child. That's my dream club, and it's my dream to get to play there."
Schlager moved to Wolfsburg from Red Bull Salzburg last month, but he clearly doesn't see Die Wolfe as the final step in his career.
The Austria international gradually worked his way up the Salzburg ladder, following a familiar path with the talent factory. He spent time with FC Liefering before establishing himself as a rising star with Die Roten Bullen in the last two seasons.
But unlike most of Salzburg's top prospects, including the likes of Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, Schlager opted against a switch to RB Leipzig.
He has instead joined Wolfsburg, a direct rival competing for a top-four spot in the German Bundesliga. Die Wolfe finished in sixth place last season, three spots behind Leipzig.
Wolfsburg have a solid reputation for nurturing talent, working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ricardo Rodriguez in recent years. In Schlager, they have landed a versatile, talented youngster who already has ample experience at the senior level,
Arsenal are working with a small transfer budget that has been a source of mockery during the summer transfer window:
ESPN UK @ESPNUK
Gareth Bale's reported yearly wage in China would be more than Arsenal's summer transfer budget 😳 https://t.co/CoZX3nvfBX
But if the likes of Schlager are that keen to play for the Gunners, it could help in transfer negotiations should Arsenal's financial situation not improve drastically in the next few years.
Tottenham Sign $400M Kit Sponsorship Deal
AIA partnership on similar level to Liverpool and Chelsea's