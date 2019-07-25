Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager Reveals Arsenal Transfer 'Dream'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - JULY 17: Xaver Schlager of VfL Wolfsburg looks on during the pre-season friendly match between PSV Eindhoven and WfL Wolfsburg at Philips Stadion on July 17, 2019 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

New Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal one day, explaining he has been a Gunners fan since childhood. 

Speaking to Kicker (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles), the 21-year-old said he still has plenty of goals beyond his Bundesliga switch:

"As a boy in Austria, you already start dreaming of making it abroad at the age of seven. The league just isn't that attractive. I haven't reached my final goal yet, now the next goal is coming. I've been a fan of Arsenal since I was a child. That's my dream club, and it's my dream to get to play there."

Schlager moved to Wolfsburg from Red Bull Salzburg last month, but he clearly doesn't see Die Wolfe as the final step in his career.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

The Austria international gradually worked his way up the Salzburg ladder, following a familiar path with the talent factory. He spent time with FC Liefering before establishing himself as a rising star with Die Roten Bullen in the last two seasons.

But unlike most of Salzburg's top prospects, including the likes of Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, Schlager opted against a switch to RB Leipzig.

He has instead joined Wolfsburg, a direct rival competing for a top-four spot in the German Bundesliga. Die Wolfe finished in sixth place last season, three spots behind Leipzig.

UDINE, ITALY - JUNE 23: referee Andris Treimanis speaks with Xaver Schlager of Austria during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group B match between Austria and Germany at Stadio Friuli on June 23, 2019 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Wolfsburg have a solid reputation for nurturing talent, working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ricardo Rodriguez in recent years. In Schlager, they have landed a versatile, talented youngster who already has ample experience at the senior level,

Arsenal are working with a small transfer budget that has been a source of mockery during the summer transfer window:

But if the likes of Schlager are that keen to play for the Gunners, it could help in transfer negotiations should Arsenal's financial situation not improve drastically in the next few years.

Related

    Tottenham Sign $400M Kit Sponsorship Deal

    AIA partnership on similar level to Liverpool and Chelsea's

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Sign $400M Kit Sponsorship Deal

    AIA partnership on similar level to Liverpool and Chelsea's

    James Ducker,
    via The Telegraph

    New Wolfsburg Signing Schlager Already Talking 'Dream Club' Arsenal

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    New Wolfsburg Signing Schlager Already Talking 'Dream Club' Arsenal

    Goal
    via Goal

    Leroy Sane's Younger Bro Making Waves at Schalke

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leroy Sane's Younger Bro Making Waves at Schalke

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    RB Leipzig Sign Everton's Lookman for $28M

    England U21 winger returns after 2018 loan at RBL

    World Football logo
    World Football

    RB Leipzig Sign Everton's Lookman for $28M

    England U21 winger returns after 2018 loan at RBL

    via liverpoolecho