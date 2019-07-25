Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager Reveals Arsenal Transfer 'Dream'

TF-Images/Getty Images

New Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal one day, explaining he has been a Gunners fan since childhood.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles), the 21-year-old said he still has plenty of goals beyond his Bundesliga switch:

"As a boy in Austria, you already start dreaming of making it abroad at the age of seven. The league just isn't that attractive. I haven't reached my final goal yet, now the next goal is coming. I've been a fan of Arsenal since I was a child. That's my dream club, and it's my dream to get to play there."

Schlager moved to Wolfsburg from Red Bull Salzburg last month, but he clearly doesn't see Die Wolfe as the final step in his career.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

The Austria international gradually worked his way up the Salzburg ladder, following a familiar path with the talent factory. He spent time with FC Liefering before establishing himself as a rising star with Die Roten Bullen in the last two seasons.

But unlike most of Salzburg's top prospects, including the likes of Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, Schlager opted against a switch to RB Leipzig.

He has instead joined Wolfsburg, a direct rival competing for a top-four spot in the German Bundesliga. Die Wolfe finished in sixth place last season, three spots behind Leipzig.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Wolfsburg have a solid reputation for nurturing talent, working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ricardo Rodriguez in recent years. In Schlager, they have landed a versatile, talented youngster who already has ample experience at the senior level,

Arsenal are working with a small transfer budget that has been a source of mockery during the summer transfer window:

But if the likes of Schlager are that keen to play for the Gunners, it could help in transfer negotiations should Arsenal's financial situation not improve drastically in the next few years.