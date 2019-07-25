Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It's homecoming for Gervonta "Tank" Davis (21-0, 21 KOs) on Saturday night. The undefeated WBA world super featherweight champion will put his title on the line against unheralded challenger Ricardo Nunez (21-2, 19 KOs) at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Davis, 24, will be stepping into a hometown ring for the first time in six years. The last time he did, he was a fresh-faced pro with little recognition. Now, he's one of boxing's rising stars and a favorite son of Baltimore, with a key to the city to prove it, per Sporting News Fights:

All signs point to a resounding victory for Tank, who has 20 knockouts in 21 professional fights. He's a heavy favorite over Nunez, a 25-year-old from La Chorrera, Panama, who will make his U.S. debut on Saturday night. Look for him to put on a show as he lays the groundwork for bigger fights.

Davis vs. Nunez Fight Info

When: Saturday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore

TV: Showtime

Live stream: ShowtimeAnytime.com

Odds: Davis -2500 (bet $2,500 to win $100), Nunez +1800 (bet $100 to win $1,800)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.com and updated as of Thursday, July 25 at 7 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be Davis' second defense of his WBA title, which he earned by beating Jesus Cuellar in April 2018. Davis wasted no time cementing his hold on the belt in his initial title defense, knocking out replacement fighter Hugo Ruiz in the first round of their bout in February. Davis was supposed to take on former world titleholder Abner Mares, but the latter had to pull out of the fight with a detached retina, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Davis is itching to prove himself against top competition again—he's already done a bit of that with wins over Cuellar and Jose Pedraza—but Nunez is not that caliber of fighter. He's a space-filler, someone who Davis can get work in while he lines up a superfight. According to SportingNews.com's Mark Lelinwalla, targets include Ryan Garcia, Tevin Farmer, and the pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy Lomachenko.

"Their shots are coming quick. It's coming," Davis said, per Lelinwalla. "It will definitely be here. They just got to be ready when it comes."

Everything good coming Davis' way hangs by a thread, however. He has faced multiple assault allegations over the years. A warrant was issued for his arrest as recently as May. Already a two-time world champion at the age of 24, Davis has the potential to be one of the sport's big-name draws, a pay-per-view regular. His inspiring backstory—escaping a turbulent, violent upbringing in Baltimore thanks to the sweet science—can endear him to millions, but he has to make better choices outside the ring.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

His commitment to his hometown is part of that journey. According to the Baltimore Sun's Giana Han, Davis works with foster children (he was once in foster care himself), and has plans to help open a boxing center to give kids a safe place to go.

“Just having a boxing facility that can have kids somewhere off the streets will help a lot,” Davis said, per Han.

And when it comes to his work in boxing, specifically inside the ring, Davis does seem to make all the right moves. He can string together combinations with eye-catching fluidity. Opponents have trouble getting out of the line of fire, and the punishment often piles up fast. Nunez does have a strong knockout record of his own, with 19 stoppages in 23 fights, but he's in trouble if he tries to stand and trade with Davis.

With two heavy-hitters trading blows, an early, perhaps even premature, stoppage could be in order. The boxing world is reeling from the loss of Maxim Dadashev, the 28-year-old Russian boxer who died Tuesday of brain injuries suffered in a one-sided bout against Subriel Matias on Friday.

That fight took place in Oxon Hill, Maryland, roughly 45 miles from where Davis and Nunez will fight on Saturday. According to the Washington Post's Gene Wang, The Maryland State Athletic Commission is investigating the match and the handling of Dadashev.

It wouldn't be surprising if the referee steps in or a fighter's corner throws in the towel to prevent any unnecessary carnage on Saturday. This goes for all the fights on the card, including a potential slugfest between veteran boxers Yuriorkis Gamboa and Roman "Rocky" Martinez.

Davis might want to box around and bank some rounds considering his last fight was so brief, but with a cloud hanging over the sport and Davis clearly the superior talent, Saturday's fight could be a short one.