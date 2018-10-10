Boxer Gervonta Davis Sued, Allegedly Assaulted Woman in Strip Club

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against boxer Gervonta Davis, alleging he punched her in the head multiple times during an altercation at a Dallas strip club.

TMZ Sports reported the alleged assault took place April 30. The woman says she suffered a "traumatic head injury" and has undergone psychological counseling in the months since.

She is seeking $2 million in damages.

The woman did not file a file a police report at the time of the alleged assault. According to the TMZ report, she was inspired to come forward as a result of the #MeToo movement.

Davis, 23, has not publicly responded to the allegations. He is currently the WBA super featherweight champion after defeating Jesus Cuellar in April.

Last month, Davis was arrested after allegedly being involved in a Washington, D.C., street fight. He was also arrested last September for an alleged assault against a friend who later decided not to pursue charges.