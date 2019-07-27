Fantasy Football 2019: Players Who Should Thrive in New Roles

Fantasy Football 2019: Players Who Should Thrive in New RolesJuly 27, 2019
When an NFL player joins a new team, he brings a fantasy football mystery with him. In the offseason, coaching staffs talk about what the acquisition brings to the field, but new additions don't always pan out. Fantasy managers have to be careful about flocking to veterans in a different uniform.
Last year, running back Isaiah Crowell signed with the New York Jets after four solid seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Although he had some bright moments suiting up for Gang Green, the 26-year-old found little room to run behind the worst run-blocking offensive line in terms of adjusted line yards (3.59), per Football Outsiders.
On the other hand, Eric Ebron mostly underachieved with the Detroit Lions but flourished for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, registering career highs in catches (66), yards (750) and touchdowns (13). The five-year veteran became a fantasy gem at tight end.
Looking at the veterans set to take on new roles with different teams, we'll highlight eight players who should thrive at their next destinations.
We'll highlight adjusted draft positions (ADP) with the Fantasy Football Calculator, which estimates each player's projected round and pick number.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
ADP: 1.09
The Jets should have stability in their backfield after four consecutive years (2015-18) with a different lead rusher.
Le'Veon Bell goes into his age-27 campaign averaging 19.8 rush attempts per game for his career. He accumulated the second-most yards from scrimmage (7,996) from 2013 to 2017 before sitting out a year in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New Jets head coach Adam Gase rode Jay Ajayi as the workhorse tailback for the Miami Dolphins. In Gase's first year in Miami in 2016, Ajayi averaged 17.3 carries per game, and he put up 19.7 carries per game in 2017 before getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles midseason.
Gase split ball-carrying duties between 35-year-old Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake last year. In New York, similar to his first two campaigns in Miami, he'll have a featured back playing in his prime years.
Bell hasn't taken a handoff since the 2017 postseason, so he should come into the year without lingering wear-and-tear concerns if the injury bug doesn't bite him in the summer.
As quarterback Sam Darnold goes into his second year, expect Gase to lean on the short passing game while introducing a new offensive system to his signal-caller. Bell's 312 career receptions for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns with a 78.6 percent catch rate should draw attention in point-per-reception leagues.
Gase's early history of using a lead running back, Bell's skill set and Darnold's need for a safe target propel the two-time All-Pro to RB1 status.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 6.02
The San Francisco 49ers have multiple dual-threat options in the backfield, including Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida.
McKinnon didn't play in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense because he tore his ACL last September. In 2018, Breida led the team in rushing yardage (814), averaging 5.3 yards per carry. However, Coleman has spent two years in the offense, dating back to Shanahan's tenure as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta for the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.
In 2016, Coleman put together a solid year as a backup to Devonta Freeman, registering 941 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.
According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, Coleman may supplant Breida on the depth chart because of injury concerns and a better outlook in the passing attack.
"Coleman may edge Breida for total snaps this season because of his durability (Breida was limited in the spring because of a torn pectoral muscle) and his ability as a pass-catcher," Barrows wrote.
Breida has 48 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns in two terms, but Coleman's 92 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons show a longer track record with consistency. The latter's familiarity in Shanahan's offense should yield optimal results in PPR settings.
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 8.06
The Eagles re-signed running back Darren Sproles this week, adding to a crowded backfield with Jordan Howard, rookie second-rounder Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott.
The team will likely make multiple cuts at the position, but fantasy owners should grab Howard before the dust settles in the backfield.
Sproles probably won't play a significant number of offensive snaps going into his age-36 campaign; he's missed 23 contests over the last two years. Clement and Smallwood have been complementary tailbacks in recent seasons. As a rookie, Adams caught seven passes for 58 yards, showing minimal impact on the passing game, which limits his fantasy ceiling.
Pumphrey and Scott don't have track records as ball-carriers in Philadelphia. The former tore his hamstring during his rookie campaign and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game; the latter logged 14 snaps on special teams last year.
Howard isn't a top-notch pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he's hauled in 72 receptions for 568 yards and a touchdown in three seasons. In certain sequences, he may stay on the field for all three downs, which gives him an opportunity to slightly boost his value in PPR leagues.
Howard fits into RB2 territory. He's the projected early-down tailback set to handle the most rush attempts, per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice:
"Howard will likely be the starter to start the season, and he'll be sort of the physical 'meat and potatoes' guy who will (a) get you the yards that are blocked up for him, (b) handle the lion's share of the short-yardage situations, and (c) grind out carries in the second half if the team is able to get comfortable leads on their opponents."
Howard has scored nine touchdowns each of the last two seasons. Based on his volume projection as the lead ball-carrier, managers can feel comfortable with him as the second running back or flex option in starting lineups.
Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: 4.09
Until quarterback Lamar Jackson shows the ability to throw downfield consistently, Baltimore Ravens running backs hold high fantasy value.
Last year, Gus Edwards led the team in rushing yards (718) but only caught two passes for 20 yards out of the backfield. Running back Kenneth Dixon has struggled to stay on the field because of knee injuries over the last two seasons, costing him 26 games.
After waiving Alex Collins and allowing Javorius Allen to walk in free agency, the Ravens needed a durable three-down running back.
Mark Ingram's 2018 numbers don't look impressive because a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs cost him four contests, but he logged back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2016 and 2017. The eight-year veteran shared the workload with Alvin Kamara in the latter year.
Ingram has been an efficient ball-carrier and pass-catcher throughout his career, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with a 79.7 percent catch rate.
In 2018, Jackson led the Ravens in rushing attempts (147) despite starting just seven games, but we should expect that number to drop for the upcoming campaign. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman questioned if the slender 6'2", 212-pound signal-caller should absorb extra contact as a ball-carrier.
"Last year, for example, was a learning curve for him on how he would handle a [running] situation," Roman said in a press conference. "'Do we really want to take those hits?' 'Why would I cut back against the grain when I could take it out the front door into space?'"
Edwards could spell Ingram in some sequences, and Dixon may catch a decent number of passes out of the backfield if he stays healthy. Ingram can handle both responsibilities. The 29-year-old will likely emerge as Jackson's primary target in the short passing game when the signal-caller is unable to find anything downfield.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
ADP: 2.01
In case you forgot, Odell Beckham Jr. came into the league and racked up more yards (4,122) than any receiver, except Randy Moss, in his first three seasons; he also played five fewer games than the Hall of Famer within that span.
Over the past two seasons, Beckham struggled with ankle and quad ailments, which cost him 16 games. Quarterback Eli Manning's limited arm in the latter stages of his career also lowered the wideout's fantasy ceiling. According to Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo, he's thrown the third-most passes (323) at or behind the line of scrimmage since 2016.
Now healthy in Cleveland, Beckham has a young quarterback in Baker Mayfield who can push the ball downfield with an accurate arm. He completed passes for chunk yardage, averaging 12 yards per completion, which tied Sam Darnold for 10th in the league last season.
As a standalone asset—with a conservative quarterback, Beckham posted big numbers when healthy—the upgraded talent under center should propel him back over 1,000 yards with a chance at a double-digit touchdown total.
Of course, Beckham will share targets with wideout Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku, but the Browns' offensive potential should create more scoring opportunities than last year's unit that ranked 20th in points.
Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders
ADP: 2.07
Antonio Brown caught all 74 of his touchdown passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, so fantasy managers may not feel completely comfortable using a first-round pick on him after his move to the West.
Secondly, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has favored his checkdown options over the last two seasons—8.4 percent of his throws, which ranks 10th among signal-callers in that time period, per Palazzolo.
In fairness to Carr, he played behind a porous offensive line last year; the Raiders QB took 51 sacks. The front office patched up the front five, signing right tackle Trent Brown and left guard Richie Incognito. The latter will serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
With more time to throw, Carr should be able to feed Brown over the top. If not, the four-time All-Pro can rack up yards after catches en route to scores. He's registered approximately 36 percent of his touchdowns 30 yards or more from the end zone.
Whether Carr goes long or remains conservative as the new pieces in the trenches jell, Brown's ability to separate from defenders before and after the catch should keep him atop the wideout position in fantasy points. He's going into the upcoming season with at least 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in five consecutive terms.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 11.02
DeSean Jackson has suited up for three NFL teams, and at every stop, he's led the league in yards per reception. The 11-year veteran served as a deep threat for the Eagles, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching touchdown passes from nine different quarterbacks.
Jackson hasn't scored double-digit touchdowns in a single season, so we can't expect him to reach that threshold even with quarterback Carson Wentz healthy. However, the 32-year-old could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career.
As NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt points out, Jackson could see a spike in touchdown numbers, turning offseason chemistry into regular-season production.
"Wentz and Jackson displayed some of their budding chemistry during minicamp," Rosenblatt wrote. "If both can stay healthy this season, that should translate to more than four touchdowns."
Jackson falls into the WR3 or flex category, but managers should keep an eye on summer transactions in case the Eagles deal Nelson Agholor, who was the subject of trade rumors, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If he's moved elsewhere, JJ Arcega-Whiteside's inexperience could further boost Jackson's fantasy outlook.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 7.06
Jared Cook had a productive two-year stay in Oakland, logging 122 catches for 1,584 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he hauled in six receptions for scores, which helped elevate him to TE5 in fantasy points for standard Yahoo leagues.
With the New Orleans Saints, Cook should eclipse 50 catches with several looks inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Drew Brees doesn't have a consistent No. 2 threat behind Michael Thomas at wide receiver.
Although running back Alvin Kamara should remain a big part of the aerial attack, Cook provides the offense with a viable red-zone target. He's scored 13 of his 25 touchdowns from 19 yards or closer to the end zone.
Brees still delivers the ball with an accurate arm, completing 72.0 and 74.4 percent of his passes over the last two years. He's not going to miss many targets.
On the other side of 30 years old, Cook displayed his ability to separate on routes and haul in passes as a top receiving option with the Silver and Black last season. Among Saints pass-catchers, only Thomas logged more than five touchdown receptions in 2018. Fantasy managers can expect Cook to fill a void in the passing game once the offense ventures into the red zone.
All stats, unless otherwise indicated, are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.