Fantasy Football 2019: Players Who Should Thrive in New Roles

When an NFL player joins a new team, he brings a fantasy football mystery with him. In the offseason, coaching staffs talk about what the acquisition brings to the field, but new additions don't always pan out. Fantasy managers have to be careful about flocking to veterans in a different uniform.

Last year, running back Isaiah Crowell signed with the New York Jets after four solid seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Although he had some bright moments suiting up for Gang Green, the 26-year-old found little room to run behind the worst run-blocking offensive line in terms of adjusted line yards (3.59), per Football Outsiders.

On the other hand, Eric Ebron mostly underachieved with the Detroit Lions but flourished for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, registering career highs in catches (66), yards (750) and touchdowns (13). The five-year veteran became a fantasy gem at tight end.

Looking at the veterans set to take on new roles with different teams, we'll highlight eight players who should thrive at their next destinations.

We'll highlight adjusted draft positions (ADP) with the Fantasy Football Calculator, which estimates each player's projected round and pick number.