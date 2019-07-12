Raiders' Richie Incognito Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's Conduct Policy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Richie Incognito #64 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)
Michael Adamucci/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito has been suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league announced Incognito is suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the suspension stems from Incognito's arrest at a funeral home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in August 2018.

Per A.J. Perez of USA Today, Scottsdale police arrested Incognito after he threatened to shoot the staff at a mortuary as arrangements were being made for his father's funeral.

In April, TMZ reported Incognito pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the funeral-home case.

Incognito also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct stemming from a separate August 2018 incident in which he punched a hole in the wall and ripped a security system control box off the wall at his grandmother's home because he blamed her for his father's death.

The Raiders signed Incognito to a one-year deal in May. The 36-year-old last appeared in an NFL game with the Buffalo Bills in their 10-3 loss in the AFC Wild Card Game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 7, 2018.

Oakland opens the 2019 season Sept. 9 against the Denver Broncos. Incognito will be eligible to return in Week 3 when the Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings.

