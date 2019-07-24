Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Reveals Discussions for Possible 9 A.M. PT Games

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Pac-12 After Dark" might become "Pac-12 After Dawn" on the West Coast.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott confirmed to College Football Talk's Bryan Fischer the conference has approached broadcast partner Fox with the idea of starting games at 9 a.m. PT:

"We've discussed it recently. That would be new and out of the box for our conference but I've tried to put everything on the table. There's a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late night kicks. I'd like to see one or two games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that."

Fischer noted the move would be an attempt by the Pac-12 to gain a larger foothold of the audience on the East Coast.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner posited the plan in June and added that a 9 a.m. PT kickoff would allow for the highlights from the game to play throughout the day. Beyond the additional fans it might draw in, that approach could potentially influence the voting panels for weekly polls or yearly awards.

When Bryce Love finished runner-up to Baker Mayfield in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting, for example, six of Stanford's games started at 10 p.m. ET or later. That list included the Cardinal's upset of ninth-ranked Washington when Love ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Maybe a few earlier kickoff times could have aided Love's Heisman campaign.

Of course, a 9 a.m. PT game would require players to wake up in the early hours of the morning in order to start their usual preparations.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly argued it's worse for players to get up and then have to wait for a night game, per Fischer.

Stanford head coach David Shaw made the opposite case.

"With all the studies we've all read and conducted ourselves on our own campus, our sleep studies, it is better for young people to perform athletically if they get a full night’s sleep," Shaw said, per Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper. "And I don't know that you can find any group of 18-to-22-year-olds that will go to bed at 10 o'clock at night to get up at 6 o'clock in the morning to be able to perform athletically."

For the time being, the 9 a.m. PT window wouldn't be put into heavy usage. Fisher wrote "there would be at most one or two games after Week 3 that would even be eligible."

Adding only one or two morning kickoffs to the conference calendar in 2019 would allow the Pac-12 to get an idea of how it well it could work before making a firmer commitment.