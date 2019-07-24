Russell Okung Might Miss Chargers Training Camp with 'Serious Medical Issue'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung dealt with a "pretty serious medical issue" last month but is "doing better," general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The issue could cause him to miss all of training camp.

Okung missed the Chargers minicamp in June, and his timetable for a return was unknown at the time, per Eric Williams of ESPN.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, right tackle Sam Tevi moved to the left side in Okung's absence while Trent Scott filled in at right tackle. The squad would presumably remain with this lineup as long as Okung is out, although rookie third-round pick Trey Pipkins could also enter the mix.

The Oklahoma State product hasn't had too much of a problem with injuries as of late, missing just two regular-season games over the past three seasons. He has also started all 118 games he has played in his NFL career after being selected sixth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

The 31-year-old is heading into his third year with the Chargers, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

Okung was a key part of the team's offensive success last season, anchoring a line for a team that ranked in the top 10 in both rushing yards per attempt and sacks allowed.

An extended absence could be devastating for a team with high hopes going into 2019.