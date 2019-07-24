Kareem Hunt Will 'Always' Have Browns' Support, Says HC Freddie Kitchens

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens left no doubt about the franchise's level of commitment to running back Kareem Hunt, who will miss the first eight games of the 2019 season.

"Kareem's always going to have our support," Kitchens said Wednesday, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. "We're going to continue to support him, just like we do every player that we have, and again I'll reiterate that we want them to be a better person 50 years from now and still be able to sustain and be successful in life than just worrying about right now."

The NFL suspended Hunt for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy after a video was released which showed him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

