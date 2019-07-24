2019-20 Men's College Basketball Title Odds: Michigan St., Kentucky Favorites

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

After reaching the Final Four and retaining plenty of talent from last season, Michigan State is the favorite to win the 2019-20 NCAA men's basketball title:

The blue bloods like Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and North Carolina are once again high on this list to contend for a championship, and Memphis feature among the top teams thanks to an outstanding incoming freshman class.

While there is likely a long list of potential contenders at this early stage, Michigan State could especially be dangerous in 2019-20.

Cassius Winston was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American last season after averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game, which ranked third in the nation. He now returns for his senior season and could become the National Player of the Year thanks to his production and ability to run an elite offense.

Adding in Joshua Langford, who missed much of last season with a foot injury, and Xavier Tillman, who had a big second half of last season, and the Spartans are loaded with both talent and experience after coming two games away from a title last year.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top contenders will likely rely heavily on freshmen next season.

Memphis will especially be exciting with the No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Center James Wiseman is the top overall player, but he will be surrounded by Precious Achiuwa and Boogie Ellis among others. The freshmen alone could be enough to contend for a title or at least make the Final Four.

Duke and Kentucky don't have quite the same high-level classes as they are used to, but Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt should be key for the Blue Devils and Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney should get key minutes for the Wildcats early.

The return of defensive-minded point guards like Tre Jones (Duke) and Ashton Hagans (Kentucky) will also help.

Finally, fans shouldn't count out Kansas despite a down year thanks to the return of big men Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa.