Furkan Korkmaz Re-Signs with 76ers on 2-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 23: Furkan Korkmaz #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during Round One Game Five of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Furkan Korkmaz agreed to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Korkmaz appeared in 48 games in 2018-19, averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. He shot 40.0 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

