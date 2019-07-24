Furkan Korkmaz Re-Signs with 76ers on 2-Year Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Furkan Korkmaz agreed to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Korkmaz appeared in 48 games in 2018-19, averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. He shot 40.0 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

