Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne's Knee Injury Diagnosed as ACL Issue

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed defender Nathaniel Clyne has returned from their pre-season tour of the United States after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

A statement released via the club's official website said Clyne would miss the last stop on Liverpool's tour in New York, instead making his way back to Melwood "to begin his rehabilitation programme."

The statement included comments from manager Jurgen Klopp, who said:

"What can I say other than how gutted we all are for Clyney. He was training and playing so well - he was in outstanding shape.

"Clearly an injury of this nature isn't a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it's a straightforward ACL injury. This means fixing it and coming back from it should follow a path that is free from pitfalls and complications."

Goal's Neil Jones said the full-back could be out of action until 2020:

Clyne—capped 14 times for England—spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth after Trent Alexander-Arnold cemented his place as the first-choice right-back at Anfield.

The 28-year-old recently scored the first goal of Liverpool's pre-season in a 6-0 hammering of Tranmere Rovers a fortnight ago (U.S. only):

Clyne started in the following fixtures against Bradford City and Borussia Dortmund, but the injury he sustained in the latter outing has proved devastating despite not looking like much at the time.

The London native made just three starts under Klopp last season before he was sent to the Vitality Stadium on temporary terms.

Liverpool boast other right-back options in Joe Gomez and Fabinho, though Alexander-Arnold stands out as an elite player in the role when fully fit.

The academy product was drafted into Klopp's XI for the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their last matchup, with Gomez coming on to replace Alexander-Arnold at half-time.

Clyne's prospects for the season ahead have been badly damaged, and the club has until August 8 to conclude any new signings should they want to reinforce their defence.