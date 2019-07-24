Freddie Kitchens Dismisses Report of Unrest with New Browns OC Todd Monken

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The coaching staff might be different, but the rumors of drama apparently remain the same for the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Wednesday he's satisfied with the work of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich.

Kitchens was addressing a report in June from NFL Network's Mike Silver that Monken's tenure in Cleveland "has not gone as smoothly as planned," leading Kitchens to take a bigger role in guiding the offense.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot downplayed the significance of that development, writing Kitchens "has been doing more in offensive meetings the past few weeks, but only because he's been gathering input from all the assistants and must make decisions on how the scheme will ultimately play out."

The coach was similarly dismissive of the issue:

The Browns hired Monken in January to fill the void left by Kitchens, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

This all appears to be much ado about nothing, but it's not a story fans will want to be reading based on how last season unfolded.

Shortly after Cleveland's 33-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 28, 2018, then-head coach Hue Jackson denied he had a fractious relationship with his offensive coordinator, Todd Haley. One day later, the Browns fired both Jackson and Haley, with Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reporting general manager John Dorsey argued "the Hue/Haley dynamic couldn't continue."

Seemingly every year, Browns fans have carried a misguided level of optimism into a new season. This time, that enthusiasm isn't misplaced.

Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations as a rookie and the front office made a few moves—most notably acquiring Odell Beckham Jr.—that signaled a desire to contend for the playoffs in 2019. An AFC North title could easily be within reach.

The rumored discord between Kitchens and Monken—however minor—is the kind of thing that plants a tiny seed of doubt in the team.