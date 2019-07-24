Report: Kevin Love Expected to Withdraw from Team USA Camp; Kyle Lowry Committed

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to become the latest NBA star to withdraw from Team USA training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Wednesday. He also noted the Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry "remains committed" to the international tournament, but the point guard won't join the group until midway through camp as he completes his recovery from thumb surgery.

