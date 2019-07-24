Report: Kevin Love Expected to Withdraw from Team USA Camp; Kyle Lowry Committed

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors shoots over Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 22, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 110-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to become the latest NBA star to withdraw from Team USA training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Wednesday. He also noted the Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry "remains committed" to the international tournament, but the point guard won't join the group until midway through camp as he completes his recovery from thumb surgery.

                          

