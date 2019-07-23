Atletico Madrid Beat Chivas on Penalties for Win in 2019 ICC

Ronald Martinez/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Tuesday's International Champions Cup friendly between Chivas and Atletico Madrid proved to be anything but.

The two sides played a contentious match that featured a pair of red cards and went scoreless for the first 90 minutes before Atletico Madrid pulled out a win with a 5-4 advantage on penalty kicks.

Chivas converted on their first four penalty kicks and had a chance to win the match, but Antonio Adan saved Fernando Beltran's potential clincher. Juan Manuel Sanabria took advantage for Madrid to give them a 5-4 lead, then Adan came through with a second save in the bottom right corner on Alan Cervantes' attempt to keep the match alive.

During regulation, the scoring opportunities were few and far between. Atletico Madrid spent nearly half the match playing at a man disadvantage after Marcos Llorente received a red card in the 24th minute. Llorente was sent to the exits after an illegal tackle on Alexis Vega that resulted in a direct free kick, which represented Chivas' best scoring chance.

Dieter Villalpando missed the direct free kick high. Llorente will have to sit out Atletico Madrid's next match against Real Madrid in the Champions Cup.

Chivas was able to control the match for most of the way after Llorente's penalty but could never quite take advantage. They held possession for 56 percent of the match and attempted 10 shots, with only one going on goal.

By contrast, Madrid outshot them 11-10 and had four shots go on goal despite being at a disadvantage for a large chunk of the match.

Chivas made things even easier when a pair of Carlos Villanueva penalties sent him packing in the 61st minute.

Villanueva picked up a yellow in the 55th minute on a bad tackle. Six minutes later, he made another mistake and evened the sides.

Villalpando and Diego Costa also picked up yellow cards during the match. There were 33 fouls committed in total, including 19 for Atletico.

Chivas moved up to ninth place in the table with the penalty loss but has only one point in three Champions Cup matches.

Madrid, which was playing in their first Champions Cup match, are in seventh place.

What's Next?

Chivas is done with their Champions Cup matches. Atletico Madrid plays Real Madrid on July 26.

