UK vs. Texas Tech and Full 2020 SEC-Big 12 Challenge Matchups Revealed

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Texas Tech will have a chance to prove it belongs among college basketball's powerhouse programs on a national stage after reaching the national championship game and Elite Eight the past two seasons.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Red Raiders will face the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge during the 2019-20 season. Kentucky is one of the sport's ultimate blue bloods, and Texas Tech has the opportunity to add a marquee win to its resume and prove it is for real in front of its home fans.

The other matchups are Tennessee at Kansas, Baylor at Florida, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at West Virginia, Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, LSU at Texas, Iowa State at Auburn, Kansas State at Alabama and TCU at Arkansas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.