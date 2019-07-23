Vikings' Holton Hill Suspended 4 Additional Games for Substance Policy Violation

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games for a violation of the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday, with Hill now being forced to sit out the first eight games of the 2019 season.

Hill, 22, was suspended for four games in April for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

“I'm just learning from my mistakes, knowing what you put into your body," Hill said regarding his first suspension, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I'm responsible for everything that goes into it. I'm taking it as a learning experience, and I'm just growing from there."

An undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, Hill joined the Vikings and played in all 16 games last season. He recorded 36 tackles and one interception while emerging as a solid, low-cost player to fill out the Vikings depth chart.

The Vikings currently have 12 cornerbacks on their depth chart, so they can afford to wait out Hill's suspension. It's unclear if the off-field troubles will put him on the roster bubble; Hill will be allowed to practice with the team and play throughout the preseason before serving his suspension beginning in Week 1.

The Vikings waived running back Roc Thomas last week after he was suspended for three games for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. Thomas was found guilty of marijuana possession in May.