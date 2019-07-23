Video: Jon Moxley vs. Former UFC Fighter Josh Barnett Set for GCW Bloodsport 2

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley is set to face Josh Barnett at Game Changer Wrestling presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 14.

GCW released a video hyping up the match:

Moxley is a self-professed MMA fanatic, which makes the match against Barnett a natural fit. In addition to his time as a professional wrestler in Japan, Barnett is a former MMA star who once held the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport I took place in April, and it saw Barnett fight New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Minoru Suzuki to a time-limit draw in the main event. The event also featured former UFC stars Frank Mir and Dan Severn face off.

The first GCW Bloodsport event, entitled Matt Riddle's Bloodsport, occurred April 2018. Suzuki beat Riddle by submission in the main event of the show.

Bloodsport is meant to feature a hybrid of professional wrestling and MMA, which is what sets it apart from other wrestling events.

While Moxley is signed to AEW, he has taken other bookings since debuting for the company in May. Along with his appearances on independent shows, Moxley is a top star in NJPW, as he currently holds the IWGP United States Championship and is part of the G1 Climax.

Moxley is expected to begin working for AEW on a full-time basis when its weekly show begins airing on TNT in the fall.

Because of that, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II could be one of Moxley's final opportunities to make a big splash outside AEW.

