2019 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board: Ranking the Top 25 Remaining Players

0 of 25

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Welcome to the final week before Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Get ready for players to fly off the shelves before 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

If you want a list of names to keep an eye on, you've come to the right place.

We've ranked the top 25 players on the 2019 trade market. This could have been as simple as ranking them by their talent, but we also considered age and contract status in determining their general desirability. A further disclaimer is that some players are more available than others.

Let's take it away.