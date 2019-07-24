2019 MLB Trade Deadline Grades for Each Deal with 1 Week to Go

1 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New York Yankees should acquire a top-tier starting pitcher as they charge toward the postseason and a crack at championship No. 28.

So far, they've acquired two position players: slugger Edwin Encarnacion (more on him shortly) and speedy ancillary piece Terrance Gore.

Gore won't be a regular starter for New York. In fact, he isn't even on the big league roster yet.

But he could be a valuable pinch-running and defensive-replacement option come playoff time—the guy who enters a tight game late and makes a difference with his legs and leather.

In 100 career MLB games, the 28-year-old has swiped 40 bases in 49 chances. This season, he hit .275 with 13 stolen bases in 37 games for the Kansas City Royals and posted a career-best 3.7 Ultimate Zone Rating for his play at all three outfield positions.

In exchange for Gore, the Royals got $100,000 in cash considerations. Despite his limited skill-set, Gore is on the right side of 30 and controllable through 2023. That seems like a light return for KC.

This isn't a game-changing trade for New York, but it is a minor steal.

Yankees' Grade: B

Royals' Grade: D