Re-Grading Biggest Free-Agent NFL Moves from the 2019 Offseason

2 of 10

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Contract terms: Four years, $52.5 million, $27 million guaranteed

Klassen's grade: B+

This isn't the last time you'll see the New York Jets listed here. Gang Green shelled out a ton of money in the offseason to upgrade both sides of the ball.

The crown jewel of the offensive acquisitions was tailback Le'Veon Bell, who got the big payday he sought in Pittsburgh after he sat out all of the 2018 season.

It's been quite the year for Bell, who was the subject of all sorts of rumors regarding everything from his weight to his work ethic. As Michael David Smith reported for Pro Football Talk, Bell indicated on Instagram that he has just about had it with the rumors and criticism:

"I'm tired of social media (expletive), I'm tired everybody telling me, 'Oh, Le'Veon, you not focused. You only wanna make music. You wanna play basketball. You do everything besides play football.' Let me tell you all something. I know you've got a favorite person, a favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whatever. Somebody works at Target. You think when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all they're worried about is putting (expletive) on the shelves? You think Bron is waking up, and he ain't have no Taco Tuesdays? Bron don't have Taco Tuesdays, you think he's hoopin' all day? You think Beyoncé is waking up singing all day? She don't go to work, she don't act? She don't do nothing else with her kids? She's waking up singing?"

When he's healthy and on his game, Bell is as good as any back in the NFL. But he also hasn't played since 2017. Giving him $27 million in guaranteed money is risky.

And between the firing of general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Adam Gase's lukewarm endorsement of Bell's contract, it's fair to wonder if the Jets expect this situation to work out.

Grade: C+