NFL Free Agents 2019: Grades for Tuesday's Signings and Landing-Spot Predictions

1 of 19

Associated Press

Nick Foles to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars got themselves a new quarterback by agreeing to a four-year, $88 million deal with Nick Foles. That's a fair contract for a starting signal-caller, but the $50.1 million guaranteed feels like a bit much considering Jacksonville didn't have a ton of competition for the 30-year-old.

Grade: B-

Trey Flowers to Detroit Lions

Defensive end Trey Flowers was one of the top defensive linemen available. He's just 25 years old and knows Lions head coach Matt Patricia well from their time in New England. His five-year, $90 million deal is massive, but this is a solid move for Detroit's defense.

Grade: B

Danny Amendola to Lions

Detroit grabbed another former Patriot by giving wideout Danny Amendola a one-year, $4.5 million contract. It's a team-friendly deal for a player who can add a little something to Detroit's passing attack, which finished the 2018 campaign ranked 20th in yards per game.

Grade: A

Trent Brown to Oakland Raiders

Trent Brown performed well as New England's left tackle in 2018. Did he play well enough to deserve a four-year, $66 million deal? Probably not, but the Oakland Raiders needed a dependable tackle opposite Kolton Miller.

Grade: B-

Landon Collins to Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins are stealing a terrific player from the NFC East rival New York Giants. However, Landon Collins is primarily a box safety, and he's coming off a partially torn rotator cuff. Six years and $84 million is a bit much.

Grade: C-

Lamarcus Joyner to Raiders

The Raiders agreed to sign free safety Lamarcus Joyner to a four-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While the full contract details aren't yet available, this is a great move for Oakland's defense as long as the Raiders didn't massively overpay.

Grade: A-

Malik Jackson to Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles got a tremendous piece for their front seven by agreeing to sign Malik Jackson to a three-year, $30 million deal. This is a bargain in comparison to his last contract, a six-year, $86 million deal from the Jaguars.

Grade: B

Adam Humphries to Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans moved quickly to get some receiving help for quarterback Marcus Mariota. Adam Humphries, 25, is an emerging young slot receiver, and his four-year, $36 million deal represents a fair price tag.

Grade: B

Mitch Morse to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills solidified the interior of their offensive line by giving center Mitch Morse a four-year, $44.5 million contract. That's more than a fair deal for one of the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL.

Grade: A

Jamison Crowder to New York Jets

Jamison Crowder is a nice complementary receiver, and adding him ups the talent level around Sam Darnold. However, the Jets are likely overpaying with a three-year, $28.5 million contract.

Grade: C-

Kareem Jackson to Broncos

The Denver Broncos added safety Kareem Jackson on a three-year, $33 million deal. This is just a bit high for a 30-year-old above-average safety, whom the Houston Texans didn't even try to bring back, per Mark Berman of KRIV Houston.

Grade: C

Tyler Kroft to Bills

Adding tight end Tyler Kroft could prove to be a big deal for the Buffalo Bills, who need a pass-catcher at the position. However, giving up $18.75 million over three years to a role player who finished 2018 on injured reserve is risky.

Grade: C-

Bobby Hart to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals gave offensive tackle Bobby Hart a new three-year, $16.1 million deal, and it's hard to see why. Yes, that's relatively inexpensive for a tackle, but Hart is a backup at best. He was a turnstile in pass protection in 2018 and was responsible for a whopping 12 accepted penalties.

Grade: D-

Kwon Alexander to San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are getting an excellent young linebacker in 24-year-old Kwon Alexander. They paid heavily for him, though, giving him a four-year, $54 million contract. The deal will look fine if Alexander fully recovers from his torn ACL, but this deal has a risk to be a bust.

Grade: C

Justin Coleman to Lions

The Lions strengthened their secondary by adding former Seattle Seahawks slot corner Justin Coleman. While Coleman is an above-average player, his four-year, $36 million deal may be a bit rich. A lot will depend on how he adapts to Patricia's defense.

Grade: B-

Terrell Suggs to Arizona Cardinals

Terrell Suggs may be nearing the end of his career, but he's still capable of pressuring the quarterback. His one-year, $7 million contract is a low-risk deal for the Cardinals.

Ja'Wuan James to Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos locked up offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James with a four-year, $51 million deal. This helps fill a need, but that's an enormous cost for a right tackle who was good, not great during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Grade: D+

Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs added free safety Tyrann Mathieu on a three-year, $42 million deal. The move should help solidify the back end of Kansas City's defense, but it could also mean the end of Eric Berry's run with the Chiefs. This is a smart deal if the Chiefs firmly believe Berry won't get back to 100 percent.

Grade: B+

Devin Funchess to Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts added a big-bodied possession receiver by signing Devin Funchess (6'4", 225 lbs). His one-year, $10 million prove-it deal isn't ridiculous—and Indy did enter the offseason with the most cap space—but it's a lot for a player who never reached his potential in the Carolina Panthers offense.

Grade: D