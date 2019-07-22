Ex-Cleveland Browns GM Sashi Brown Hired by Washington Wizards

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards announced three hires for their front office Monday, highlighted by former Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown.

According to the release, Brown will serve as the organization's chief planning and operations officer. The role does not appear to have anything related to basketball operations.





