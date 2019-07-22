Ex-Cleveland Browns GM Sashi Brown Hired by Washington Wizards

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown, watches before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Browns in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Browns have fired Sashi Brown. Brown, who was named the team’s top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards announced three hires for their front office Monday, highlighted by former Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown.

According to the release, Brown will serve as the organization's chief planning and operations officer. The role does not appear to have anything related to basketball operations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

