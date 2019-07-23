Juventus vs. Inter Milan: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Juventus take on Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center in China.

Both sides have appointed new managers since the conclusion of last season. Maurizio Sarri has replaced Massimiliano Allegri at the Italian champions, while Antonio Conte has come in for Luciano Spalletti at Inter.

However, both tasted defeat in their opening matches of the pre-season tournament. Juventus were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester United.

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Juventus 5-6, Inter 16-5, Draw 13-5

Match Preview

Juventus won Serie A by 11 points last season but have still spent the summer strengthening their squad with some key players.

Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon have all arrived, and Sarri has said there may be more before the season starts:

Summer signings Buffon, De Ligt, Rabiot and Demiral all featured in the defeat to Tottenham and will be hoping for more game time on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo may feature again after picking up where he left off last season with a goal against Tottenham:

Gonzalo Higuain was also on target and will be out to impress amid reports the club plan to sell him this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Meanwhile, Inter have problems in attack, with Conte struggling to find a place for winger Ivan Perisic in his team:

The new manager has also stated Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not part of his plans for the future:

However, Conte is keen to bring in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku:

Inter managed just one shot on goal in their defeat to United and will need to show more adventure going forward if they are to trouble Juventus.

However, their lack of attacking options means they are likely to struggle against the Serie A champions, with Juventus the favourites for victory in Wednesday's clash.