Jon Jones Tweets He's 'Not in Any Trouble' After Report of Battery Charge

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has tweeted he's "not in any trouble" amid reports he's been charged with battery over an alleged altercation in a strip club in April.

KRQE 13's Jeannie Nguyen reported the news, adding a spokesperson for Jones informed the outlet they were previously unaware of any charges.

Jones took to Twitter after the news broke:

Per the report, Albuquerque Police have stated a cocktail waitress said Jones "slapped her inappropriately," pulled her on his lap, kissed her on her neck and held her in a chokehold. "When she told him to stop, Jones allegedly kept touching her until he decided to leave," the report continues.

The report also stated Jones, 32, didn't show up for a bond arraignment in June, and a bench warrant was issued as a result.

James Hallinan, a spokesperson for the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, refuted the allegations and explained why Jones was absent from the bond arraignment:

"Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."

Bloody Elbow's Nick Baldwin noted the bench warrant was lifted after Jones paid his bond Sunday. He also summarized Jones' history of legal trouble, which includes a 2015 hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman and a 2012 charge for driving while intoxicated.

Inside the Octagon, Jones has recorded three wins in seven months since returning to the sport in late December. He had been inactive since a win over rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July 2017, a result that was later overturned to a no-contest after a positive drug test.

His last win came at UFC 239 earlier this month versus Brazil's Thiago Santos by split decision.