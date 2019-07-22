Scott McTominay Unfazed by Competition, Talks Manchester United Role

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is backing himself to become a regular starter for the Red Devils, whether new signings arrive before the start of the season or not.

Per Goal's Jack McGraghan, the Scotland international isn't about to change the approach that has worked for him in the last two years. He also discussed the role he hopes to play for the club

"Regardless of what other signings come in or who plays where, you have to back yourself to be a Man United player. That's one thing that I've done over the last two years, I've always backed myself.

"I've tried to train hard, and I've always wanted to do extra things to try and give me that one per cent difference.

"It's my ambition to be a regular No. 6, No. 8, a box-to-box player—that's my main ambition.

"That's always been my goal. It's important that I really go for that now. Obviously there is an opportunity there, and you've got to take it with both hands. Last year I had some decent performances, and it's important that I carry on from that."

Per the report, United are interested in Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, who could provide competition for the academy product.

McTominay has been a solid contributor for the Red Devils the last two seasons and made nine Premier League starts during the 2018-19 campaign. His best outing arguably came in Europe, however, as he was one of the top performers in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

After losing the first leg 2-0 at home, the Red Devils completed an incredible comeback in Paris, winning 3-1. Playing without the suspended Paul Pogba next to him, McTominay was superb:

It was a reminder of the youngster's talent, and illustrated his incredible growth in the last two seasons.

He has turned Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette into a fan:

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't shied away from playing his former academy stars so far, relying heavily on Marcus Rashford last season and giving solid minutes to Mason Greenwood in pre-season.

McTominay could also be in line for a bigger role if he keeps up his hard work and continues progressing. While the Longstaff transfer rumours have persisted, the 21-year-old appears more likely to stay with Newcastle this summer:

Even if new players arrive, there will be plenty of minutes to go around, and McTominay will have his chances.